FC Barcelona, ​​PSG – Mercato: Laporta unleashed Messi’s fury!

Joan Laporta may well be a lawyer by trade, he could very well have been a showman. Never stingy with efforts when it comes to putting on a show, the president of FC Barcelona played his favorite game at the end of last week when discussing the departure of Lionel Messi from PSG this summer.

“I love Messi too much to get angry with him, but there comes a point when, when both sides see that they won’t be able to come to an agreement, there is some disappointment. He wanted to stay but there was a lot of pressure on the offer he had. At one point, I had the hope that he would play for free at Barça, ”said Laporta during an interview with RAC1.

Words that made FC Barcelona supporters jump … but also the new Argentinian star of PSG! “Messi is very angry after Laporta’s message about his departure,” explained José Alvarez last night on El Chiringuito. At no time did he consider playing for free for Barca. This is what is said!

🚨 “MESSI se ha ENFADADO con el MENSAJE de LAPORTA” 🚨 “In NINGÚN MOMENTO it was planted JUGAR GRATIS in el Barça” The information of @ 10JoseAlvarez in #ChiringuitoBarcelona pic.twitter.com/qO8IIVi90i

– El Chiringuito TV (@elchiringuitotv) October 11, 2021