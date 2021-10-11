Game news FIFA 22: Electronic Arts would have already chosen the next name of the license, here it is!

Much like its main competitor, eFootball (formerly Pro Evolution Soccer), Electronic Arts’ football game is reportedly considering a name change. It must be said that with one episode each year, the titles are a little redundant. To this end, the publisher is already thinking about another name and it seems that he has made his choice very recently.

While Konami did not wait another year to change the name of its football license, Electronic Arts preferred to keep its name so familiar to players for its edition. FIFA 2022 for fear of rushing them. However, the future of the FIFA name seems to be on hold because Electronic Arts would like to offer its license a brand new title.

This willingness to make a name change was confirmed by the managing director of the EA Sports group himself, namely Cam Weber, a few days ago. But what the Electronic Arts executive didn’t mention, is that a name was already trotting in the heads of the management and that it would have already been submitted to the Intellectual Property Office of the United Kingdom, as well as that of the European Union.

Even so, Electronic Arts would cut itself off from the name “FIFA” which necessarily refers to the sports federation of the same name, the game, whatever its next name, could still count on numerous licensing agreements for leagues, stadiums and even players. Because FIFA, it is not less than 300 individual partners who open the doors to 30 different leagues, 700 teams for a total of 17,000 athletes as well as a hundred stadiums, according to Cam Weber.

So yes, FIFA is considering a name change but above all wants to stay authentic. But then, on what name have the pundits of Electronic Arts set their sights? According to the trademark applications filed by the company, the famous football license could be renamed to “EA Sports FC”. For the moment, nothing has been formalized on the side of the publisher concerning the new name and if it is indeed this one. Nevertheless, the choice made by the company is already likely to be debated within the gaming community.