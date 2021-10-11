FIFA 22: The love affair with France continues!

Available for a good week, FIFA 22 is variously received by the public, especially because of the different ways that exist to enjoy the title. In any case, one thing is certain: France still likes the Electronic Arts license as much.

Consistently named the best-selling cultural product in France for 10 years, and only beaten by Animal Crossing: New Horizons last year, the FIFA game seems set to take back its throne in France with the opus FIFA 22. Electronic Arts n ‘has not yet given official figures for France, but SELL, the Syndicate of Leisure Software Publishers, published its ranking of physical best sellers for the week September 27 to October 3, 2021. And as you can see, FIFA 22 occupies the entire top 5, be it the PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series and even Switch versions.

It’s here first time in a long time that a single game has occupied the entire rankings, and that no game designed by Nintendo, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and Animal Crossing New Horizons in the lead, are not included. Remember that we are only talking here about physical sales in terms of value, and therefore that dematerialized purchases are not taken into account. Obviously, it will be necessary to see if the title manages to be maintained over the weeks, but the king seems well on course to recover his crown in our regions.





FIFA 22: all our guides and tips

Buy FIFA 22 on PS5 from Amazon