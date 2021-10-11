first glimpse of Timothée Chalamet in the costume of Willy Wonka

Actor Timothée Chalamet has unveiled a preview of his next character, the eccentric Willy Wonka, at the heart of the spin-off of Charlie and the chocolate factory.

Before he puts on Paul Atreides’ armor again in the sequel to Dune (which has not yet been formalized, despite the assurance of director Denis Villeneuve),Timothée Chalamet (A rainy day in New York, Daughters of Doctor March, Call Me by Your Name) will once again have to step out of their comfort zone by playing a character far removed from his usually more dramatic and posed roles. The young actor in vogue has thus landed the title role of the next Wonka, a prequel about the eccentric Willy Wonka from Charlie and the chocolate factory, the famous novel by the equally famous writer Roald Dahl, already adapted in 1971 by Mel Stuart and in 2005 by Tim Burton.

Johnny Depp in Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

The Franco-American will succeed the actors Gene Wilder, Johnny Depp, and more briefly Blair Dunlop, who lent their face to the character. An opportunity for him to interpret a character much more energetic, even hyperactive, and to reveal your singing and dancing talents in musical sequences which will punctuate the film, currently in filming. But even if we will still have to wait a bit to see the actor loosen his jaw and listen to him perform his vocalizations, the latter revealed a rather engaging first glimpse of the young confectioner on Instagram.

We thus find the neat appearance and all the aristocratic elegance of the character colorful, who has not swapped his famous plum velvet jacket, nor his top hat. This prequel in development will therefore take place several years before the opening of the iconic chocolate factory, with Olivia Colman, Sally Hawkins and Rowan Atkinson to lead the casting, which will be completed by Keegan-Michael Key, Tom Davis, Kobna Holdbrook-Smith, Mathew Baynton, Jim Carter and Rich Fulcher. The film is directed by Paul King (Paddington, Paddington 2) and co-written with Simon Farnaby (also in the cast).





Another opportunity for Chalamet to become popular with the general public

Before Wonka, which should land in theaters in March 2023, Timothée Chalamet will be on Netflix, in the cast of the comedy Don’t Look Up, expected on December 24 on the platform. After Call Me by Your Name, the actor will also reunite with director Luca Guadagnino for Bones And All, which has yet to release a release date.

For its part, the streaming giant also plans to update the work of Roald Dahl (of which he has bought a large part of the rights) with a first series headed by Taika Waititi, announced in March 2006.