Five men tried for the murder of a 24-year-old, beaten to death at the exit of a nightclub in 2018

A sixth man appears for destruction of evidence. The accused, aged 21 to 31, face up to 30 years in prison.

It is a trial which is announced “tense”, worries in the columns of the Parisian Me Thierry Fillon, lawyer for the civil party. It represents the family of Dorian Guéméné, a 24-year-old waiter beaten to death in July 2018 at the exit of a nightclub in Rennes (Ille-et-Vilaine). Three years after this “Surge of violence“, Six men are tried from Monday at the assizes, including five for murder and violence committed in a meeting. The last one appears, for destruction of evidence.

This July 7, 2018, at dawn, Dorian and her roommate Kevin leave the Espace nightclub, when they are violently attacked by a group of individuals in the parking lot. The second manages to escape, while the first is severely beaten to the ground. He was found unconscious, then rushed to hospital. His death was pronounced a few hours later. The autopsy and scans performed on the victim revealed no less than 20 wounds and “A major brain trauma resulting in death.In short: the attackers targeted the head in particular. It is “A scene of incredible violence”, according to one of the magistrates in charge of the investigation.

According to the testimonies collected, the origin of the dispute is inside the nightclub, one of the attackers not having appreciated the behavior of Kevin towards his girlfriend. “You see who we are nowOne of them said to the victim on the ground. In Rennes, Dorian’s death created a wave of shock, which was expressed twice during white marches. On the signs, the same slogan: “Never again.“





The day after the events, four individuals, including two brothers, were arrested. Facing the investigators, they deliver the same story that minimizes their participation, before being betrayed by their injuries and video surveillance. Two months later, two new suspects are arrested. Of the six, at least three have since admitted to being beaten during the brawl. Who was the leader? Who has been a follower? The role of each in this beating was not clearly established during the investigation.

“Already at the reconstitution each one minimized his role, sighs Dorian’s mother, Carine Servain to our colleagues from France 3. We had the impression that they were flippant, not present as accused, that they were acting. ”

The court will therefore have the heavy task of determining the responsibility of the six defendants, aged 21 to 31. “Justice must go beyond the stage of emotion and shed light on everyone’s role in this matter. It takes an assessment on a case-by-case basis», Recalls one of the defense lawyers, Maître Denis Fayolleau at Parisian. They are also being prosecuted for willful violence with a temporary incapacity for work (ITT), greater than 8 days concerning the assault of Kevin, who is expected to testify at trial. The verdict is expected on October 22.

