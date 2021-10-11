Five pieces of equipment to make your city trips safer

It works for the bike and for the scooter. The Covid-19 pandemic has prompted many people to take their mounts out of the garage, or even to equip themselves. In addition to protection against the scourge of theft, that of their user against accidents is essential. 20 minutes has selected various accessories that offer this added comfort and safety.

The smart brake light that keeps you safe: Lucia the Beam

With its 20 hours of autonomy, the Lucia the Beam brake light will accompany you all week for your home / office trips. Visible up to 1 km with its 40 lumen brightness, the small accessory weighing only 39 grams is simply hung under the saddle thanks to its universal mounting system.

The LUCIA the Beam smart light offers visibility up to 1 kilometer. – THE BEAM

Equipped with motion, light and acceleration sensors, it kicks in by itself as soon as you get on your mount, starts up in low light and lights up more intensely when braking.

LUCIA the Beam can fit under most stools. – THE BEAM

Accessible, easy to set up and safe, this USB charging light is one of the essentials for night travel. An investment not to be overlooked. 59.99 euros on lecyclo.com.

The harness that helps you turn: Clic-Light

Developed by the Toulouse-based company Road-Light, Clic-Light is a device that combines a light module with a harness to be worn over a jacket, as well as a remote control with handlebar support.

With Clic-Light, you can signal yourself without letting go of the handlebars. – ROAD LIGHT

Rechargeable and weatherproof, Clic-Light allows you to be seen from a distance (up to 400 meters), but also, thanks to its remote control, to indicate its orientation. Thus, triggered from the handlebars, integrated turn signals with progressive scanning allow vehicles following the two-wheeler to know the direction of the cycle in front of them and to anticipate their reactions.

The Clic-Light remote control to activate the rear indicators. – ROAD LIGHT

Recommended for the use of a bicycle, but undoubtedly even more for a scooter with which it is dangerous to let go of the handlebars to indicate that you are going to turn …

This rather accessible equipment still lacks an accelerometer detecting decelerations in order to activate the brake light on each braking. Information received from the manufacturer, this improvement will be integrated into the system in 2022. 129 euros.

The helmet that avoids trauma: Electra Go! MIPS

The manufacturer of the Electra Go helmet! MIPS has developed a technology called MIPS (for Multi-Directional Impact Protection System). Its principle is based on a double layer of protection which makes it possible, during an impact, in particular oblique, to redirect the rotational forces and to avoid head trauma. Available in three sizes (S, M and L) and weighing from 345 grams to 390 grams, the Electra Go! MIPS is supplied with a removable fabric visor, convenient in case of rain or sun.





The Electra Go helmet! MIPS available in, three sizes and five colors. – ELECTRA

We appreciate the sober and rather urban design of this helmet available in five colors, far from the classic models with a sporty look, although it is twice as expensive as an “ordinary” helmet. 119 euros. Without MIPS, but very stylish, the Thousand Heritage helmets available on maxandthecity.com with twelve colors, some of which are flashy. 99 euros.

The airbag jacket for falls: Cirrus

Born from the collaboration between the Dijon manufacturer of individual airbags Helite, and that of technical clothing Urban Circus, Cirrus combines two advantages. This unisex jacket combines on the one hand a airbag rechargeable and reusable that inflates in 80 milliseconds in the event of a drop or shock.

In the event of a fall, the CIRRUS jacket inflates in 80 milliseconds. – URBAN CIRCUS / HELITE

It is triggered by two movement sensors (one in the jacket, the other in the bike). By stiffening the trunk and thus protecting the spine, Cirrus absorbs shock and protects the abdomen, thorax, neck and back. On the other hand, the jacket which is waterproof and breathable (machine washable) is also reflective.

The CIRRUS airbag jacket offers visibility up to 150 meters. – URBAN CIRCUS / HELITE

This equipment remains very expensive, but offers an optimal level of safety. Its visibility up to 150 meters is also a definite advantage with winter time already pointing its nose (in the night D30 on October 31). Currently in pre-order on cirrus.urban-circus.fr for delivery in November. 730 euros.

The connected lock that sounds the alert: Abus 770A SmartX

Fear of theft of your mount is the number one argument put forward by most people who don’t dare take their bikes out of the garage. And for good reason: a bicycle is stolen every minute in France, or 400,000 per year! The 770 SmartX lock from the German brand Abus consists of a robust “U” lock (the most recommended format to try to outsmart the scoundrels, here with 13 mm in diameter). But the device does not have a physical key.

The Abus brand 770 SmartX lock can be unlocked using a smartphone. – ABUSE

Its trick: a lock controlled by your smartphone through a Bluetooth connection and an application. During installation, all you have to do is scan the code provided for the anti-theft device to be identified and paired. Good point: the lock can be used by several people (within the framework of a family, for example): it is the administrator who distributes the authorizations, as with a lock connected to the entrance of a house. Therefore, anyone who has the application and is authorized will be able to unlock it. Cherry on the techno: a 100 dB siren included which goes off for 15 seconds in the event of intense movements.

Among the many padlocks on the market (links or tubes of at least 6 mm thickness are necessary to be well compensated by its insurer in the event of theft), this German model is valid for its interesting concept, but also for its integrated alarm that will scare away even the most assiduous grinder thieves. 165 euros.