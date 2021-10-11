Florent Pagny broken by Vanessa Paradis’ parents, he finally opens his heart

Coach of The Voice All-Stars on TF1, Florent Pagny does not blame the parents of Vanessa Paradis for having imploded their couple. The singer has no regrets. He breaks the silence on this story.

“They loved each other, they make us dream, we envied them … And since then, one day, paf, they shattered our dreams of eternal love”, recently recalled the magazine Here, which returned to this end of youthful love.

Vanessa Paradis was 16 at the time and Florent Pagny 27. They stayed together for three years.

The parents of Vanessa Paradis would be at the origin of the implosion of their couple.

“It was passion. And the cold shower after three years: Vanessa dumps him and will never hear from him again. According to Florent, whose career was declining at the time, it was the singer’s entourage who advised him to leave ”.





Thirty years after this breakup, Florent Pagny has no regrets.

He talks about it in ‘Ciné Télé Revue’.

“It was a great experience to live,” said the dad of two children. “I met a beautiful young girl, of course with all that that implies. But the three years we spent together have been very beneficial to him. After the success of Joe the Taxi, everyone laughed at her. And when we started to live our story, things changed a lot and I saw her become the icon that we know ”.

And to the ex of Vanessa Paradis to conclude: “I do not regret anything”

