Focus on the Fed and the results of American banks, the stock market is walking on eggshells, Morning meeting

The Paris Bourse should cautiously approach a week rich in major indicators against the background of rising commodities, the prospect of less accommodating monetary policies and the opening of the third quarter earnings season. The activity promises to be limited on this Columbus Day holiday in the United States. Wall Street will be open, but not the US bond markets.

The three major New York indices lost ground on Friday following the publication of a disappointing employment report with only 194,000 jobs created and wages soaring 4.6% over one year. Rising wages and pressures on commodity prices raise fears of a forthcoming reduction in the Fed’s asset purchase program to contain inflationary surges.

Goldman lowers its growth forecast

Expected on Wednesday, the minutes of the last meeting of the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy committee could shed some light on the timing of the “tapering”. Also to be followed, on the same day, are the consumer price statistics for September, which will precede those for retail sales by two days. On Friday night, the yield on the US bond closed at 1.6118%, up 15 basis points for the week, the largest since March.

Goldman Sachs economists lowered their growth forecast for the US economy to 5.6%, from 5.7%, for 2021 and to 4%, from 4.4%, for 2022, citing a decrease in budget support and a recovery in consumer spending later than expected. However, while experts recognize that inflation expectations are rising, while growth expectations are falling, they believe that the specter of stagflation is not yet entrenched in investors’ minds. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, meanwhile, said she was confident that an agreement could be reached on an increase in the debt ceiling in Congress on December 3, which would rule out the risk of a United States default.





US banks in the sights

For now, a barrel of North Sea Brent is moving to new three-year highs of $ 83.74, while that of US-grade WTI-grade light crude has crossed the $ 80 threshold for the first time. since November 2014. In China, coal futures contracts reached an all-time high following the closure of around 60 mines due to torrential rains and flooding.

The third quarter earnings season that begins this week is expected to bear the scars of rising commodity prices and strain on supply chains. JPMorgan Chase will unveil its accounts on Wednesday, ahead of Bank of America, Morgan Stanley and Citigroup on Thursday, then Goldman Sachs on Friday. Analysts said bank profits in the S&P 500 index are expected to have grown about 20% year-on-year in the third quarter, while falling 20% ​​from the second. Overall, corporate earnings from S&P 500 companies are expected to rise 27.6% year-on-year, according to FactSet.

In France, it is LVMH which will inaugurate the publication season within the Cac 40 on Tuesday, before Publicis on Thursday.

Carrefour rejects merger offer

crossroads rejected a public exchange offer (OPE) valuing it 16.5 billion euros proposed by its competitor Auchan, according to the press.

CGG announced a 35% year-over-year increase in third-quarter revenue, confirming the ongoing recovery in the geosciences sector. Revenues are expected to rise to $ 270 million (233 million euros) over the period, up 72% from the previous quarter, the group said in a statement on its interim results.



