Foot OM – William Saliba reassures Olympique de Marseille

After a rather successful start to the season, Olympique de Marseille began to mess up in Ligue 1. For William Saliba, no need to panic on the side of the Vélodrome.

OM had attacked the Ligue 1 season with their feet to the ground, the formation of Jorge Sampaoli managing to reconcile good results and spectacular matches. The Marseille matches were the joy of broadcasters and Marseille supporters were already on fire with each match at the Vélodrome. But suddenly the beautiful mechanics suddenly got out of order, Sampaoli’s tactical choices suddenly being less obvious to understand, the Argentinian technician sometimes having a little complex team composition. As a result, OM have chained a draw and two defeats in Ligue 1, falling a bit in line, even if Dimitri Payet and his teammates have a match to replay against Nice during this month of October. New arrival at Olympique de Marseille, where he will only spend one season since Arsenal has already indicated that his return to London will be effective next June, William Saliba is aware that he and his teammates are having a difficult time.





OM will get off to a good start in Ligue 1 announces Saliba

However, the OM defender, currently with the French Espoirs, has no fear about the ability of Sampaoli’s training to bounce back quickly and his pleasure of playing in such a club. ” We made a big start to the season, even if the last three games were not positive with two defeats in L1. We will come back to try to win. I was very well received by my teammates, the supporters. For me, it’s a very good choice, it’s the right club, with very good pressure. At my young age it’s good to play in a stadium like this “, Admitted William Saliba, who is well aware that his career is now relaunched after a soot slump on his transfer from AS Saint-Étienne to Arsenal.