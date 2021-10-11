Football Ligue 1 – Pierre Ménès invites Arsène Wenger, the reactions are merciless

On the eve of the launch of his own website, Pierre Ménès announced that Arsène Wenger would be his first guest, on social networks it hits the nail on the head.

In less than 24 hours, the former Canal + star consultant will make his return to the media via a website, and Pierre Ménès unveiled on Monday the name of the one who will be his first interlocutor, namely Arsène Wenger. The former Arsenal manager, who is now director of world football development at FIFA, made the news by campaigning for the creation of a World Cup every two years. An idea which is far from winning unanimous support. Aged 71, the Strasbourg resident will therefore answer questions on this theme and probably others in the face of a Pierre Ménès who knows that he will have to convince that he has a place to keep away from Canal +. In recent days, the former strongman of the Canal Football Club has been the guest of several shows, the opportunity to discuss his new career on the net, but also a little also his concerns following the revelations on his behavior with some female journalists from the encrypted channel and in particular Marie Portolano.





My first guest starting tomorrow https://t.co/5dUGQfeIOQ. Thanks Arsene pic.twitter.com/56rzoTQMdN – Pierre Ménès (@PierreMenes) October 11, 2021

And if some fans of Pierre Ménès quickly forgave him all this, it is far from being the majority. So in other words, when he announced the presence of Arsène Wenger at his side for the launch of his channel, the gibes fell en masse and not always in a courteous manner. ” Hopefully Arsene won’t have a hand at uq during the interview !!! “,” Are you doing the show from a retirement home? “,” Sacré Pierrot… You think we have Alzheimer’s… and you come back to the networks like a flower “,” MAre you gonna do a journalist job like? “, Some Internet users have obviously forgiven Pierre Ménès nothing and want to let it be heard loudly.