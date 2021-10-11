Football Nice – Nice: Traumatic home jacking at Mario Lemina

The Nice home of Mario Lemina, currently in selection with Gabon, was visited by three criminals on Sunday evening.

According to information obtained by L’Equipe, three thugs armed with handguns entered Mario Lemina’s home in Nice, late on Sunday evening. Mario Lemina, currently with the Gabonese selection, was not at home. On the other hand, three women – whose identity has not filtered – present in the defensive medium of OGC Nice were the subject of violence according to a judicial source. Burglars toured Mario Lemina’s home and got their hands on luxury jewelry, clothing and leather goods. In total, the damage is estimated at more than 300,000 euros for the ex-midfielder of Olympique de Marseille and Juventus Turin.





The national daily also reveals that a domestic worker was also present at Mario Lemina, in addition to the three abused women. But she managed to hide from the sight of the thugs and managed to alert the police. Unfortunately, the three burglars were no longer on the scene when the police arrived, they had already fled. Very quickly alerted, the permanence of the Nice prosecutor’s office seized the investigators of the city’s judicial police in order to trace the troublemakers. The first index samples were taken on Sunday evening at Mario Lemina’s home for this purpose. Incidents of this type have the unfortunate tendency to multiply among Ligue 1 players since the start of the season. Luan Peres (OM) or Angel Di Maria (PSG), for example, have been victims of this type of incident in recent weeks …