for its 70 years, fans invited to sing at their windows

This Monday night, Goldman fans are invited to sing his songs for seven minutes

20 years without a studio album – since “Chansons pour les pieds” – almost as many without a concert: fans of Jean-Jacques Goldman are still waiting for a return from the singer. This Monday, on the occasion of the 70 years of the favorite personality of the French, a Facebook page “We want JJ ​​Goldman in concert” launched a call a few days ago on the social network.

At 8 p.m., fans of the artist are invited to sing some of his songs at their windows for several minutes. Seven exactly, to celebrate his 70th birthday. “I give you”, “When the music is good”, “Fly me”, “Over there”… There is plenty to choose from.

At the origin of this happening, Jérôme Lellouche, a 43-year-old resident of Antibes. “Everyone puts on the songs they like, dance to them, sing. We want to share pleasure so that as many people as possible can get together, ”he explains to France 3 Provence Alpes Côte d’Azur. Those who wish can also film themselves and post their videos on the Facebook group.





Proof that the public never tires of Goldman, two cover albums are announced in 2022, after Le Parisien. One gospel, the other Celtic sounding. A tour should follow in 2023 with the singer’s musicians and Michael Jones.