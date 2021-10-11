Formerly the victim of a miscarriage of justice, Marc Machin is back in court

Marc Machin, in Paris, in December 2020. PIERRE VERDY / AFP

She wanted to have a last drink, but not to have sex. They fell asleep peacefully, in the same bed. Got up at dawn to play a sporting match in the provinces, he had told her to slam the door behind her as she left. The meeting of a Friday evening, between young people.

Saturday April 21, 2018, between 10 a.m. and 11 a.m., another man, a hooded and gloved stranger entered this apartment at 11e arrondissement of Paris, raped the young girl under the threat of a 40 cm kitchen knife, extorted her credit card number and left her deeply traumatized.

This stranger is Marc Machin, whose sperm was found on his victim’s skirt, despite the thorough cleaning he performed. He was also caught on surveillance camera when he withdrew money from the stolen card. He ended up confessing everything, after having denied for a long time.

Judicial “disaster”

His name is nobody but everyone knows him, because Marc Machin symbolized one of the most resounding legal errors of recent years. The 39-year-old man, tried behind closed doors – by law when the victim requests it – from Monday 11 to Thursday 14 October by the Paris Assize Court for rape committed under the threat of a weapon, theft and violation of home, had spent six and a half years in prison for a murder he did not commit. That of Marie-Agnès Bedot, in 2001, on the Neuilly bridge.





An investigation without evidence, a fragile testimony, the certainties of a policeman in the gallows and the intimate conviction of two assize courts had led to this “Disaster” judicial, in the words of Me Nathalie Garnier-Raymond, lawyer for the Bedot family. But also, undoubtedly, the attitude marked by violence of Marc Machin during the trial, adolescent then adrift young man, drug user, with a criminal record already charged with several sexual assaults and crimes. No matter how much he retracted, in vain.

His life has been shelled at will: an alcoholic father, a peacekeeper, on whom his wife ended up shooting, with his service weapon. Three children placed, including him, at the age of 5, in a foster family. The death of his mother, from AIDS, when he was 10. The rape he suffered in the home from another resident. The only happy parenthesis of his life, he owes it to his grandmother, with whom he lived for a few years, in Marseille. When the latter died, he returned to his father in Paris.

And then this miracle, in 2004. Taken with remorse, the murderer of Marie-Agnès Bedot denounces himself. The DNA of David Sagno, a homeless man, is found in samples taken from the victim’s fingernails. A genetic fingerprint, which accuses him today, saves Marc Machin. At Sagno’s trial, where he is heard, here he is sobbing: “What would I have gone to kill a mother like that?” I lost my mother. But that’s not the head! ” Justice is ashamed of itself, then.

