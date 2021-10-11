Formula 1 | FIA tangles its brushes to justify Gasly’s penalty

The ‘let them race’ was supposed to apply as much as possible to “first round incidents” in F1 for at least two years: why was Pierre Gasly penalized in Turkey at the start for hitting the ‘Alpine by Fernando Alonso? Even the Spaniard felt that the 5-second penalty imposed on the Frenchman was a bit harsh.

Is there a new consistency issue at the FIA? No according to Michael Masi, the race director.

Indeed according to him, when a pilot is “Totally” to blame (and not “predominantly”, another common expression among the commissaires), the tolerance due to the nature of the first laps stops. This is also why Fernando Alonso was sanctioned for his collision with Mick Schumacher.

At Imola, for example, Lewis Hamilton had been forced by Max Verstappen to leave the track at the first corner; but the dutch was not “Totally” at fault according to the commissioners.

But the crispness of the affair starts here: the official FIA press release, however, made it clear at first that Gasly was from “Predominantly” in question… Before the FIA ​​sends a corrected version, to change “Predominantly” through ” entirely “.

There is hesitation in the air! Fernando Alonso who had recently denounced that the decisions of the FIA ​​were not “Not the same” depending on whether a pilot was British or not, you will have something to grind …

So let’s listen to the details of Michael Masi, the FIA ​​race director… Does this sound like a posteriori justification?

“To make it easier to interpret, for everyone’s sake, if someone is entirely to blame in the first round, there will be a penalty. “





“If it takes two to tango and someone is predominantly responsible, then it is likely that in the first round there will be no penalty – or if there are more than two cars. involved. “

“But if it’s clear, then there will be a penalty. “

“One of the things if we go back to the beginning of the year” continues Masi, “If you remember, before the first event, it is because following discussions with the drivers and the teams, we had to reduce the principles of let them race in general a little. The commissioners determined that Pierre was entirely responsible for the incident. And as a result, a five-second penalty was imposed. “

Yet Pierre Gasly quickly defended himself on the radio, believing he had been sandwiched between Alonso and Sergio Pérez’s Red Bull – so he had no choice.

But for the commissioners and Masi, Gasly still had space by his side and his apology was not admissible.

“It should also be noted that the marshals do not see this incident as an inevitable contact between two cars on the first lap, as GAS was not sandwiched between two cars when it touched ALO’s car” specifies the official decision of the FIA.

As for Masi, he concludes as follows: “This is one of the reasons it took a little longer initially to take a closer look, because Sergio was obviously inside, but once it was all clear with all the pictures and everything what was available, the Stewards determined it was a five-second penalty. “