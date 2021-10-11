Fortnite: Epic Games’ battle royale soon to be adapted into a film?

At the moment, the news around Fortnite, and more broadly Epic Games, comes down to updates and events within the game, as well as the results of the trial between the studio behind the battle royale phenomenon against the giant American Apple. If Epic Games has left some feathers in the battle between it and Tim Cook’s company, it would already have ideas to bounce back.

Since its eviction from platforms ios, Fortnite accuses a shortfall on smartphones that Epic Games intends to recover in one way or another. To this end, Epic Games would have taken the decision to embark on cross-media projects by opening a branch dedicated to entertainment. according to information gleaned by The Information and then relayed by the Eurogamer site.

Amputated of part of its mobile revenues, Epic Games would therefore consider a strategy to export its license beyond video games by developing a film, for example. Internal discussions have reportedly already taken place, and a Fortnite-stamped feature film could mark the start of the group’s entertainment division.

The idea, currently under study, is not sufficiently substantiated to communicate, as of now, on the form that this project could take, and even less on a potential completion date.. But when we know the lore of Fortnite, which spans more than a dozen seasons and a large cast of characters, fueled by numerous crossovers and other collaborations, all for a multitude of intrigues, the idea of ​​seeing a Fortnite movie land is not so preposterous.





About that, It’s worth remembering that three former LucasFilm employees joined the ranks of Epic Games this year, including Jason McGatlin who served as the film studio’s vice president of production.. The latter, also passed by Disney, would currently officiate at the head of a special branch which would work, in the shadows, on still secret entertainment projects: we look forward to learning more!