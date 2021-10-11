France team: how the Blues and the FFF will share the jackpot of the Nations League – football

The coronation in the final of the Nations League on Sunday against Spain (2-1) allowed the France team to pocket 10.5 million euros in bonuses which will be distributed between the French Football Federation and the players.

Thanks to the Blues, the FFF will hit the jackpot!

With the success against Spain (2-1) Sunday in the final of the League of Nations, the France team won a coronation which does him a lot of good morale for the 2022 World Cup after the disappointment of the ‘Euro.

Financially too, the victory of the Blues Milan is far from trivial. It is indeed a jackpot of 10.5 million euros which will enter the coffers of the French Football Federation from UEFA!

An amount close to that of the Euro!

In detail, this amount corresponds to 2.25 million euros as a participation bonus, 2.25 million euros as a group first bonus and above all 6 million euros as a victory bonus! This cash flow is almost equivalent to that of the last Euro (12.75 million euros) and clearly arrives at the right time for the FFF, whose accounts have been strongly impacted by the health crisis, the problems of TV rights of the championship of France (the Professional Football League redistributes part of its income to the FFF) then by the premature elimination of the Euro.





For the first time in 20 years, the body had thus presented a forecast deficit budget for the 2021-2022 season (-5.7 million euros), counting on a 3rd place in the League of Nations. Sunday’s coronation will dampen the shock a little, even if it should be noted that part of this money will not go into the FFF’s coffers, but into the bank account of the 23 players and the 4 members of the staff. (breeder Didier Deschamps, his deputy Guy Stphan, goalkeeper coach Franck Raviot and physical trainer Cyril Moine).

55,000 euros per player

RMC Sport explains that the agreement signed between the FFF and the players concerns 30% of the victory bonus less travel and accommodation costs (valued at 1 million euros), or 30% of 5 million euros. euros. This corresponds to 1.5 million euros, that is to say a bonus of approximately 55,000 euros per player. This distribution will allow each party to find its account, several Blues having certainly planned to donate it to charities.

