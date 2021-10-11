Francis launches his great reform of the Church

The Pope inaugurated his project to renovate modes of power and decision-making in the Catholic Church.

Pope Francis inaugurated this weekend the most ambitious project of his pontificate: the renovation of modes of power and decisions in the Catholic Church. He launched a “synod on synodality” which will last two years. A long phase of global consultation will occupy the Church in 2022 and will end in October 2023 in Rome. The term synod designates the assembly of bishops charged with deciding collectively. It is still in use in the Orthodox churches which have kept this practice of power from the early days of Christianity. The Catholic Church would like to be inspired by it. The decision was even taken during the Second Vatican Council (1962-1965) but it was never really put into practice as Roman centralism has become the rule over the centuries.

Francis therefore launched this fundamental, cultural and political revolution of authority in the Catholic Church, Saturday, October 9, with an introductory day and Sunday with a solemn mass. She holds him