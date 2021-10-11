“Frank and professional” exchanges in Doha between an American delegation and the Taliban

Women in burqas in a market in Kabul, October 9, 2021. The plight of women and girls in Afghanistan was discussed during weekend meetings in Qatar between the Americans and the Taliban. JORGE SILVA / REUTERS

It was a first, but it is still too early to judge its scale and its impact on Afghanistan. US and Taliban officials met in person, for the first time since leaving US Afghan soil on Saturday October 9 and Sunday October 10, in Qatar.

Read also US delegation meets with Taliban representatives in Qatar

US delegation traveled to Doha for talks “Focused on issues of security, terrorism and the travel safety of US citizens, other foreign nationals and our Afghan partners”State Department spokesman Ned Price said on Sunday.

The Taliban “judged by their actions, not just their words”

Among the topics covered: “Human rights, especially the participation of women and girls at all levels of Afghan society”, according to Mr. Price. But also “The provision of significant humanitarian aid from the United States, directly directed to the Afghan people”.





Article reserved for our subscribers Read also In Afghanistan, after the return of the Taliban, the uncertain future of female doctors

According to the State Department, the exchanges were “Frank and professional” and US officials reaffirmed that “The Taliban ser[aie]nt judged by their actions, not just their words ”.

The Taliban are seeking recognition from the international community, as well as assistance to avert a humanitarian catastrophe in the country. Afghanistan remains economically paralyzed since the Taliban came to power and the immediate freeze of all the country’s assets and international aid that keeps the country on a drip. On the brink of a serious humanitarian crisis, a third of the Afghan population is threatened with famine, according to the United Nations.

Article reserved for our subscribers Read also Three filmmakers move heaven and earth to save threatened Afghans

Call for caution for westerners

These exchanges come as the Islamic State in Khorasan (IS-K), the most radical armed Islamist group in Afghanistan, has embarked with a series of attacks in a campaign to destabilize the new regime, “The emirate” proclaimed by the Taliban, claiming three deadly suicide bombings since the capture of Kabul

The US State Department and the British Foreign Office have spoken of “Security threats” and “Increased risks” on hotels in Kabul, in particular the luxury hotel Serena, without specifying their content, and asked their nationals not to stay there and to avoid the area. These establishments have been the target of bloody attacks on several occasions.

The Serena hotel, in the heart of downtown Kabul, was attacked on March 20, 2014 by an armed commando who shot dead nine people, including a journalist from Agence France-Presse and his family. Six years earlier, in January 2008, a suicide bombing had taken place there, while the Norwegian foreign minister was inside, killing seven people, including an American and a Norwegian journalist.