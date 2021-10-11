frustrated by arbitration and defeat, Martinez lets go

Angry at the way his team was refereed during the competition – badly, according to him – Belgium coach Roberto Martinez vented his frustration at a press conference, after the loss to Italy on Sunday in the League of Nations ( 1-2).

Four days after its first defeat in more than three years, Italy remobilized to dominate Belgium (2-1) and climb on the podium of the League of Nations this Sunday. For Belgium, which leaves empty-handed, the outcome of the competition is all the more difficult to swallow as it has not been unworthy with a reorganized team, touching by three times the amounts of Gianluigi Donnarumma.

“We did not deserve to lose with these three posts, regretted the coach of Belgium at a press conference. And with all due respect for the refereeing, there was no penalty (obtained by Chiesa , transformed by Berardi). But hey, we have to defend a lot better from a corner, that’s a fact. But the game was different than against France. We were in control, even when we were down 2-0, the score against us did not affect our performance. It’s a good sign, but we should certainly not concede five goals in two games. We have to be more vigilant. “

Martinez: “We are very frustrated by the intervention of the VAR against France”

Tense by the course of events, Roberto Martinez showed an attitude that reflected a certain nervousness towards refereeing, undoubtedly accentuated by the results of his team, which therefore conceded two defeats in a row, after having been eliminated in the quarter-finals of the last Euro, a competition in which she was still one of the big favorites.





“I am always very respectful to the referee, but in a tournament like this, you need a lot of experience and you need referees who already have experience on these stages, pleaded Roberto Martinez, who has not stopped to vilify the referee throughout the game, against Italy. Two advantages were not granted and the performance was poor, the penalty was the perfect example. We are very frustrated by the intervention of the VAR Against France, we must make the referees accountable. But why did he not intervene today when the referee needed a helping hand and the yellow was given to Vertonghen, only to him? frustration grew over time. “

Martinez calls for more maturity from the press

Very clearly against arbitration, the main victim of his anger, the boss of the Red Devils also directed his anger against journalists and the media treatment reserved for his team, unfair according to him, or at least disproportionate.

“Today you saw a team that faced the European champion, who forged more dangerous chances and who continued to play their game even being down 2-0. We have to look beyond that. The results. We all have to be more mature. We play against Estonia, we win 5-2 and we are criticized for the two goals conceded. We play against Italy and the problem is that we lose the match . We have to be more responsible in the way we judge this team and this generation. “