general practitioners on the front line to convince the undecided and ensure recalls

“For the first dose, I hesitated. I felt that this vaccine had been developed too quickly, that it had not been tested enough. And then, for the laboratories, it’s the jackpot! But I travel a lot to see my children and grandchildren, so I had to be vaccinated ”, says Monique (the first name has been changed), 73 years old. Certainly, the vaccination has helped curb the pandemic, she admits. But she remains on her guard: “Is this vaccine strong enough?” I will wait before going to popular places. ” For now, this Friday, October 8, she is patient before receiving her second dose, in the waiting room of Doctor Thomas Pinto, general practitioner in Livry-Gargan (Seine-Saint-Denis).

Doctor Thomas Pinto administers a dose of the Moderna vaccine to Moïse, a resident of Livry-Gargan (Seine-Saint-Denis), on October 8, 2021. HERVÉ LEQUEUX FOR “THE WORLD”

Marked by persistent socio-economic difficulties, this department has one of the lowest anti-Covid-19 vaccination rates in the metropolis, just behind Haute-Corse. As of October 3, 61.3% of the population of Seine-Saint-Denis had received a first dose of vaccine, against 74.9% for the whole of metropolitan France. Compared to the only eligible population (12 years and over), this rate, for the metropolis, was 87.4%.





Despite these good figures, the vaccination campaign is running out of steam. To what extent will general practitioners be able to revitalize it by persuading, in the secrecy of the consultation, the last square of the undecided? Since 1er October, they can obtain vials of Pfizer vaccine for their own patients from city pharmacies. These are in addition to the vials of Moderna, which they could already order since May 25, and of Pfizer, which they managed to recover from the vaccination centers. With these messenger RNA vaccines, they can therefore offer this protection in their practice, with or without an appointment. “With the decline in vaccination centers, it was necessary to diversify the offer”, underlines Doctor Thomas Pinto, 30, who joined the practice of his father, a general practitioner like him, nine months ago.

“More supply than demand”

The latest data from the Directorate General of Health (DGS) confirm the growing role of city medicine in the vaccination campaign. “During the week of September 27, we observe a progression of the switch from vaccination to the city”, indicates the DGS to World. That week, 30% of injections were given in town, compared to 25% the week before. While at the peak of the vaccination campaign, the week of June 7, a maximum of 1,645 vaccination centers were open, 412 have since closed, i.e. “A reduction of about 25%, specifies the DGS. In a context of gradual closure of these centers, a reorganization of the territorial network is carried out by the ARS and the prefectures, in connection with the health establishments and the local communities. Each territory calibrates the vaccination offer according to its needs and the evolution of the campaign ”.

