Genshin Impact 2.2, should we invoke on the new banners?

As always, when a patch arrives on Genshin Impact, the banners change! Let’s see what will be available at the start of version 2.2.

Let’s start with the “bad news”: You will not have new 5-star characters in version 2.2. MiHoYo has already announced that this patch (see patch notes for 2.2) will see the return of 2 old limited characters, and a new 4 star character. However, this does not prevent the presence of a new 5-star weapon made for the star of this banner …

Genshin Impact 2.2 Character Banner

Childe is back, for his 3rd (!) Banner. It is a great character to apply Hydro on your enemies, but inferior to Xingqiu from a utility point of view. If you play Childe, it will therefore be mainly for its damage, which is very correct.

Yanfei is a decent character, who can have a place on your team if you don’t have a character. Pyro.

Chongyun is a character that needs a little boost, it can be useful if you need a character Cryo with a Two-handed sword, but you will find better even in 4-star characters, both in terms of damage and in terms of utility.

Ningguang is a somewhat niche character, who can perform well as long as you have excellent equipment and ideally her constellation 6 to unlock her full potential.

It’s a banner … very average, not to say disappointing. It’s hard to motivate yourself to Childe, especially since this is his 3rd appearance, while other 5-star characters have not even had a second. He’s a good character, but far from essential, especially when‘Hu Tao comes right after him …

As for the 4 stars, we also advise you to skip your turn, unless you are playing one of these 3 characters at the base. And you are not dreaming, it is exactly the same banner as Ayaka's.





The banner of arms

Let’s start with The polar star, the new 5-star arc, with CRIT in main statistics.

The DGTs of elementary skills and outbursts increase by 12% . When a Normal or Charged Attack, Skill, or Elemental Unleash hits an enemy, you gain a stack of byakuya kyousei for 12 s. With 1/2/3/4 cumul (s) of byakuya kyousei, the ATK increases by 10/20/30/48% . Stacks of byakuya kyousei obtained through different types of attacks are counted independently of each other.



This weapon is very well made. It automatically becomes the best bow available for Childe. It can also be used when needed, without being essential, on Fischl, Ganyu and Venti.

The other 5-star weapon, the Deadly chains, is a catalyst with ATQ in main statistics.

Increases shield strength by 20%. Hitting an enemy increases ATK by 4% for 8 seconds. This effect can stack up to 5 times and can be triggered once every 0.3 seconds. While protected by a shield, the ATK increase of this effect is 100%.



Deadly chains is a good weapon, especially if you play Ningguang or Klee, but it is still quite niche.

Also on the banner, a new 4 star weapon.

Akuoumaru is a 2-handed, 4-star sword with ATK as a primary stat.

For each point of the combined elemental energy of the entire team, the elemental rampage damage of the character equipped with this weapon increases by 0.12%. Elemental Unleash damage can be increased by up to 40% this way.



This weapon can be interesting for Eula, for example. It’s a weapon that looks absolutely correct, for lack of anything better.

We have a little trouble advising you to summon on this banner, because apart from the new 4-star weapon, the others are niches, and if you don’t plan to summon Childe, it would be inconvenient to retrieve his bow … You should wait for a rerun of weapons like the Staff of Homa for example, if you plan to recover Hu Tao later.