Genshin Impact: A new character unveiled by MiHoYo!

In two days, Genshin Impact players will be able to install Genshin Impact 2.2 update. But since version 2.0, the developers anticipate the leaks and reveal what awaits us in the future.

There are a number of things that MiHoYo is still keeping a secret, but the elements most likely to circulate on the Internet are revealed. This does not prevent dataminers from carefully sifting through Genshin Impact’s files, such as Ubatcha, who recently indicated that the banners of version 2.3, which should be popping up in a month and a half, contain at least three characters. He declared that the first would be Itto, a Geo with a two-handed sword having been mentioned in-game, but never seen. For his part, the second would be Gorou, the general of the resistance of Sangonomiya, already well known to the players. On the other hand, no information for the moment on the third character envisaged.

Dataminers were right, since MiHoYo announces that Itto and Gorou will arrive in the game. Called Arataki Itto, the first character today unveils its look, while confirming that it is Geo type good. He is presented as the Hero of Hanamikaza, as well as the “first and greatest leader of the Arataki gang”. However, MiHoYo doesn’t say if he’s a 5-star character or not. It will therefore indeed be accompanied by Gorou, canine warrior, general of Watatsumi’s army, and Geo archer.





Arataki Itto & Gorou