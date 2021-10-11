Genshin Impact, get ready for update 2.2, all patch notes

Text of the insert New Inazuma Island: Tsurumi Island

An island shrouded in thick fog, where you rarely meet a living soul.

◇ Tsurumi Island will be accessible in the Inazuma area after the version 2.2 update.

◇ Unlock condition: Complete the quest in the world “Storm Hunters of Seirai”

II. New character

Thomas Protector from afar (Pyro) 4 ★

◇ Divine eye: Pyro

◇ Weapon: Polearm

◇ Clan Kamisato’s housekeeper. A well-known “negotiator” in Inazuma.

III. New dungeon

“Moshiri Kara”

◇ A mansion set somewhere in the middle of the sea. No one knows who built this place, but it seems clear that it’s now just a den of ravenous wolves.

◇ Unblocking conditions: Lev. adventure greater than or equal to 40 and meet certain conditions.

◆ Take on dungeon challenges to earn First Gems, Electro Seals, and other rewards. Location: Tsurumi Island

IV. New equipment

▌ New weapons

North Star (Arc) 5 ★

Akuoumaru (Two-handed sword) 4 ★

Wavebreaker Fin (Polearm) 4 ★

Mouun’s Moon (Arc) 4 ★

V. New events

Maze Warriors Event: Participate to invite “Xinyan · Burning Melody (Pyro)” to your team.

During the event, complete the Trials of the Mystical Onmyou Chamber to obtain Worn-out Plates to exchange in the Event Store for First Gems, Crown of Wisdom, Character Upgrade Materials, and Ancient Materials. improved skills, Hero Lessons, Mystic Reinforcement Ore, and other rewards. Also complete all conditions for Burning Unison and spend a certain number of worn plates to invite “Xinyan · Burning Melody (Pyro)” to your team.

▌ Conditions of participation

Adventure level greater than or equal to 30

Complete the quest of Archons Chapter II – Act 3 “Omnipresence over mortals”

VI. New stories

1. New getaways

Getaways – Part III

Escapade: Thomas – Act 1 “The daily tasks of a servant”

Getaway: Sayu – Act 1 “Yoohoo School: The Art of Growing Up”

2. New World Quests

◆ New World Quests: “A Truly Special Author”, “Maushiro’s Octave”, “The Sea of ​​Fog and the Rite of Trees”, “The Sun Wheel and Mount Kanna”, “The Saga of Mr. -l’air ”,“ The big cleaning ”.

VII. New monsters

Rift Puppy, Rift Bloodhound

◇ A demonic blooded beast capable of eroding the borders of the world.

VIII. Other novelties

1. New recipes: “Heat”, “Radish and fish stew”, “Wakatakeni”, “Mizu manju with berry”, “Soba”;

2. New hits in the categories: “Chronicles of the Sea of ​​Fog”, “Wonders of the World”, “Memories of the Heart”;

3. New themes: “Heme PB – Heavenly General”, “Thomas – Burning Bracers”, “Inazuma – Eagle’s Feather”;

4. New configuration of the kingdom: Silk court;

○ Release conditions:

• Lvl. 40 favor of the sacred cherry tree

• Obtain the silk print

5. New type of decorations: “Floating platforms”, “Floors”, new decorations;

6. Spiral depths:

The 11th floor energy anomaly has been adjusted as follows:

• Pyro DGT inflicted by characters increases by 60%.

• Hydro DGT inflicted by characters increases by 60%.

Updated monsters on floors 11 and 12.

The three phases of the Blessing of the Abyss Moon will be as follows from their first refresh in version 2.2:

First phase :

Vanguard Moon

After the challenge begins, when a character’s elemental energy is 50% or greater, they gain 6.5% ATK bonus every second. This effect can be stacked up to 10 times. When a character’s elemental energy is less than 30%, the resulting ATK bonus is canceled.

Second phase:

Chiliastic moon

After the start of the challenge, when a character’s elemental energy is 100%, they gain 1 auspice charge every second. This effect can be stacked up to 10 times. When this character unleashes their elemental rampage, all of their Auspice charges are consumed and inflicted DGT is increased by 5% for each charge consumed, for a duration of 10 sec. When a character gains a DGT bonus from this method, he cannot gain auspice charge.

Third phase:

Sublime moon

After the start of the challenge, when the deployed character’s elemental energy is 50% or greater, they continuously release shockwaves that inflict DGT on nearby enemies. When his elemental energy reaches 100%, these shockwaves inflict even more DGT.

IX. Adjustments and optimizations

● Quests

1. After interrupting a “Race Against Time” type mission, enemies that have not been defeated no longer drop Elemental Particles;





2. Optimization of the experience of the “Safety first” missions in Inazuma, with the increase in health and the speed of transport balloons;

3. Optimized character artifacts and Lv. aptitude certain story quests. The optimization is relative to Lv. of the world ;

● System

1. The storage capacity of artifacts in the inventory is reduced from 1000 to 1500;

2. Adjustment of the display order in the display window for 10 consecutive wishes. After the update, the display order from left to right will be as follows: Rarest character> rarest weapon> least rare character> least rare weapon> items not converted to asterias> items converted to asterias > actual drawing order;

(Current view: Rarest character> least rare character> rarest weapon> least rare weapon> items not converted to asterias> items converted to asterias> random order)

3. Added a new feature to jump the animation when drawing a series of 10 wishes;

4. Added a new functionality for learning forge blueprints, synthesis and decorations for the Serenithéière;

5. Optimization of the selection in the interface of expeditions in joystick mode;

6. Change of Lv. adventure required to purchase the “Beginner’s Supply Pack” and “Explorer’s Supply Pack” permanent packs at Lv. adventure greater than or equal to 25 (previously Adventure level 1);

7. Optimization of the escapades interface:

• Addition of a display of unlocked endings on the escapades interface;

• Added a note on the escapades summary diagram interface: “You can start playing from any completed narrative checkpoint”;

• The options chosen in the same getaway are now indicated;

8. Optimization of the time setting experience via the Paimon menu: possibility to skip an entire day;

9. Addition of new messages when loading;

● Characters

1. Optimization of the description of the constellation Lv. 4 Sucrose’s “Alchemania” and Noelle’s “Clear and Clear” passive ability (this does not affect the actual effects in play);

○ Sucrose’s “Alchemania” initial description: “Reduces Subject 6308 Wind Spirit’s ToR from 1 to 7 sec for every 7 normal charged attacks Sucrose inflicts. “

○ Description corrected: “Sucrose decreases the TOR of Wind Spirit: Subject 6308 from 1 to 7 sec for every 7 normal or charged attack hits she deals to an enemy. One hit can be counted every 0.1 s. “

○ Noelle’s “Plain and Clear” initial description: “When Noelle inflicts DGT on enemies with normal or charged attacks, the ToR of Heart Armor is reduced by 1 sec every 4 hits. Inflicting DGT on multiple enemies at the same time is considered an attack hit. “

○ Description corrected: “Noelle decreases the TOR of Heart Armor by 1 sec for every 4 normal or charged attack hits she deals to an enemy.” One hit can be counted every 0.1 s. “

● Audio

1. Optimized background music change in some areas;

2. Optimization of the replicas of certain characters and during certain quests;

3. Reduced the time it takes to trigger character replicas after opening a chest;

4. Adjusted the response corresponding to the opening of Sayu’s glider;

● Others

1. Addition of a purchase cap in the shop (Astrion Exchange): the number of mora purchases becomes unlimited, but each purchase is limited to 100 moras;

2. A mora exchange limit has been added to Mondstadt and Liyue souvenir shops. You will now be able to trade 300 at a time.

3. Added new materials for use with the Parametric Transformer: Inazuma collectibles and some monster materials;

4. Decreased the opacity of objects blocking vision when entering aim mode of characters wielding a bow (such as the effects of a shield or the Chakra Desiderata of the Shogun Raiden);

5. Decrease in the luminosity of the Chakra Desiderata of the Shogun Raiden;

6. Added new gadgets to NPC Marjorie’s shop in Mondstadt: Trade Wind Festival Souvenir Balloon, Breeze Lyre, Wind Harpastum;

7. Optimization of the rules for the appearance of the heated floor in the keep of the Pic de Vindagnyr in order to avoid a too long wait with the appearance of the heated floor;

8. Decreased camera shake caused by stormy weather, optimize the gaming experience during high frequency thunder;

9. Added support for PS5 ™ DualSense ™ wireless controllers on PC. When using this type of controller, please note:

① Connect the DualSense ™ wireless controller to your PC before launching the game;

② After connecting the controller, please go to your computer’s wireless audio device connection settings: Windows settings> System> Sound> Sound control panel> Playback> Right click on Wireless controller speakers> Configure> Choose 4-channel configuration> Next> Check all speakers> Next> Done;

③ When changing the USB port linked to your controller, you may need to reset the audio configuration of the wireless controller and then restart the game;

④ Haptic feedback from the DualSense ™ wireless controller is not supported at this time. You will need to use a wired controller to access this feature;

⑤ Sound effects from the controller speaker are currently not supported.