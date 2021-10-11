Georginio Wijnaldum admits he is not “completely happy at PSG”

Arrived free last summer from Liverpool after failing FC Barcelona, ​​Georginio Wijnaldum hoped for a better start at Paris Saint-Germain. For the moment, the midfielder is struggling to win in the team of Mauricio Pochettino who has not started the last three games, against Montpellier, Manchester City and Rennes. The form of the moment leans in favor of Idrissa Gueye and Ander Herrera in the midfield, Marco Verratti has, for his part, regained a starting place upon his return from injury.

While waiting for better days, the Dutch international takes his troubles patiently. He spoke about his situation at PSG, at the microphone of the NOS channel. “I can’t say I’m completely happy (at PSG) because this is not the situation that I wanted, he admitted on the sidelines of the rally with the Netherlands. It’s football, I have to learn to deal with it. I am a fighter. “



“Anything can still happen”

“I have to stay positive and work hard to change that,” added the 30-year-old. I have played a lot in the last few years, have always been in good shape and have done really well too. It’s different (at PSG) and you have to get used to it. I was really happy to start this new stage and then it happened… It’s very difficult. I think that would concern any player. It’s worrying when you’re not playing, but it’s only the start of the season. Anything can still happen. “