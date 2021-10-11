Georginio Wijnaldum annoyed with his situation

Currently present with the Netherlands in the framework of the qualifiers for the 2022 World Cup, Georginio Wijnaldum should finally be established this Monday evening, against Gibraltar, after a contrasted start to the season at Paris Saint-Germain where his playing time remains with only one tenure in the last five meetings. In the Champions League, the Dutch had to settle for half time against Bruges (1-1) and a quarter of an hour of play against Manchester City (2-0).
While his coach, Louis van Gaal, had already admitted to being worried about his situation, the 30-year-old midfielder explained that he was not satisfied with his playing time. “I can’t say I’m completely happy. Because the situation is not what I wanted. But this is football and I’m going to have to learn to deal with it. I am a fighter. I have to stay positive and work hard to fix it, he explained to OUR. I have played a lot in the last few years, have always been in good shape and have also done very well. It’s something different and you have to get used to it. I was really happy to start this new stage and then it happened … it’s very difficult.“