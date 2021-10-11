Germany already qualifies, the Netherlands roll, Russia takes the lead over Croatia

The eighth day of the 2022 World Cup qualifiers began on Monday and several teams could get closer to Qatar. Germany could even stamp its ticket in case of victory combined with a poor performance of Armenia. Hans-Dieter Flick’s Mannschaft faced a team from North Macedonia who beat them last March (2-1). Revengeful, the Germans distinguished themselves first with a header from Joshua Kimmich (2nd) and dictated their tempo. Multiplying the offensives, the Mannschaft made its law, but stumbled on a solid defense and an excellent Stole Dimitrievski. Better, North Macedonia was close to opening the scoring via Eljif Elmas and a good Manuel Neuer was needed to intervene (26th). Solid in transition, the selection of the Red Lions was not satisfied with defending and disturbing the opposing rearguard. Just before the break, Timo Werner touched the right post for Germany (45th +2) and confirmed a lack of efficiency.

The sights were rectified upon returning from the locker room and Kai Havertz dropped the ball into the net (1-0, 50 ‘). Finally on a set piece deflected by Thomas Müller, Timo Werner managed to give a little more peace to the Germans (2-0, 70th) then offered himself a double (3-0, 73rd). Entered into play, Jamal Musiala also went there for his goal (4-0, 84th). With this large 4-0 success, Germany secures its first place and qualifies for the 2022 World Cup. Because yes, at the same time, Romania snatched a nice 1-0 victory against Armenia on a goal by Alexandru Mitriță. Finally, Iceland logically won against Liechtenstein with a score of 4-0. Stefán Teitur Thórdarson (19th), Albert Gudmundsson (35th, sp and 79th, sp) and Andri Gudjohnsen (89th) are the scorers of the island selection.

The Netherlands assure, Croatia leaves the field to Russia

Remaining on three wins in a row, the Netherlands had the opportunity to confirm their first place in Group G against Gibraltar. Without trembling, the Oranjes won an easy victory 6-0. Virgil van Dijk opened the scoring (9th) before Memphis Depay offered himself a brace before the break (21st and 45th +4 sp). Back from the locker room, Denzel Dumfries (48th), Arnaut Danjuma (75th) and Donyell Malen (86th) confirmed the success of the Netherlands a little more. Nevertheless, Norway keeps pace behind. Opposed to Montenegro, the Nordic selection made the minimum service and relied on a double from Mohamed Elyounoussi (29th and 90th +6) to win 2-0. At the same time, Turkey suffered against Latvia and won 2-1 on a penalty from Burak Yilmaz in the dying seconds (90th + 9). The Turks maintain a slight hope of direct qualification. Last in the Final 4 of the Nations League, Belgium is nevertheless on a good way to go to the 2022 World Cup. Largely in the lead, it can only be caught by Wales. The Dragons won 1-0 against Estonia thanks to Kiefer Moore (12th) and maintain a slight hope.





For its part, the Czech Republic retains second place, but will no longer be able to obtain a direct ticket for the World Cup. The quarter-finalists of the last Euro won 2-0 against Belarus on goals from Patrik Schick (22nd) and Adam Hlozek (65th). Finally, Group E offered a nice fight from a distance between Russia and Croatia. Against Slovenia, Sbornaya suffered, but won 2-1. In the lead thanks to a header from Igor Diveev (28th) and a return from Georgiy Dzhikiya (32nd), Russia was joined by a nice goal from Josip Ilicic (40th). Jasmin Kurtic even thought of snatching the equalizer at the end of the match, but he was narrowly offside (77th). Nice operation for the band of Valery Karpin because at the same time, Croatia tore off against Slovakia, but conceded the draw (2-2). Led twice following goals from Ivan Schranz (20th) and Lukáš Haraslin (45th), Croatia came back each time via Andrej Kramaric (25th) and Luka Modric (71st). The checkered team even thought of winning, but Nikola Vlasic’s goal (83rd) was refused. In the standings, Russia is two points ahead of Croatia. Earlier in the evening Cyprus and Malta had parted in a prolific draw (2-2).

The results of the evening

Group E:

Group G:

Netherlands 6-0 Gibraltar: Van Dijk (9th), Depay (21st and 45th +4 sp), Dumfries (48th), Danjuma (75th) and Malen (86th) for the Netherlands

Norway 2-0 Montenegro: Elyounoussi (29th and 90th +6) for Norway

Latvia 1-2 Turkey : Merih Demiral (70th, CSC) for Latvia; Dursun (76th) and Yilmaz (90th +9) for Turkey

Group H:

Cyprus 2-2 Malta: Papoulis (7th) and Sotiriou (80th) for Cyprus; Muscat (53rd) and Degabriele (90th +8) for Malta

Slovenia 1-2 Russia : Ilicic (40th) for Slovenia; Diveev (28th) and Dzhikiya (32nd) for Russia

Croatia 2-2 Slovakia: Kramaric (25th) and Modric (71st) for Croatia; Schranz (20th) and Haraslin (45th) for Slovakia

Group J:

Romania 1-0 Armenia: Mitrita (26th) for Romania

North Macedonia 0-4 Germany : Havertz (50th), Werner (70th and 73rd) and Musiala (84th) for Germany

Iceland 4-0 Liechtenstein: Thordarson (19th), Gudmundsson (35th, sp and 79th, sp) and Andri Gudjohnsen (89th) for Iceland

The 2022 World Cup qualifying standings in the Europe zone