More

    Germany, first European qualifier for the 2022 World Cup

    News


    To validate its ticket for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar on Monday evening, Germany, comfortable leader of Group J, had to win in North Macedonia and count, at the same time, on a misstep from the Armenia in Romania. This double condition has been met.

    A header from Alexandru Mitrita (26th) at the reception of a corner gave the victory to the Romanians in Armenia (1-0). The Mannschaft, it took a long time to fulfill its part of the contract. Vigilant on strikes from Serge Gnabry (17th, 25th), on the parade in front of Timo Werner (26th), goalkeeper Stole Dimitrievski, saved by his right post on a shot from Werner (45th + 2) and impassable in the first period, has long delayed the deadline.


    Werner’s awakening

    But the last Macedonian bulwark gave way after the break. On a block, Gnabry threw Thomas Müller in depth. The Bayern Munich striker fixed the Rayo Vallecano goalkeeper and shifted to his left Kai Havertz, who only had to push the ball into the empty goal (1-0, 50 ‘). With a powerful half-volley on a sumptuous deflection from Thomas Müller (2-0, 70th) and a curled shot from the right (3-0, 73rd), Werner put an end to the suspense, before Jamal Musiala s ‘offers his first goal in the selection (4-0, 83rd).

    In this group J, the fight for second place, synonymous with a jump-off, promises to be exciting between Romania (13 points), which is ahead of North Macedonia and Armenia by one.


    Amanda

    Latest articles

    spot_imgspot_img
    Previous article11 countries, including France, sign joint declaration to “push UK to respect Brexit deal”
    Next articleSwile surpasses $ 1 billion valuation after new round

    Related articles

    Leave a reply

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    spot_imgspot_img

    Popular articles

    Featured

    Newsletter

    © Copyright - Matzav Review LLC