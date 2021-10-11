Germany wins ticket to Qatar, Memphis in Dutch history

Germany qualified on Monday for the 2022 World Cup, which will take place at the end of next year in Qatar. The Nationnalmannschaft validated their ticket by beating North Macedonia (0-4). Memphis Depay set himself a record when the Netherlands won against Gibraltar.

Manuel Neuer’s partners will be able to prepare their trip in peace. The German team qualified on Monday for the 2022 World Cup, which will take place next year in Qatar (from November 21 to December 18). The Nationalmannschaft won on Monday in North Macedonia (0-1). On the lawn of the Tose Proseki stadium in Skopje, the 2014 world champions made the difference thanks to a goal from Kai Havertz (50th), a double from Timo Werner in three minutes (70th, 73rd) and an achievement by Jamal Musiala ( 83rd), who became the second youngest scorer in the history of his country (18 years old).

At the same time, Romania dominated Armenia in Bucharest on a goal from Alexandru Mitrita (1-0). Enough to ensure the proteges of Hansi Flick to finish at the top of Group J. Germany thus becomes the first nation to validate its ticket for the next World Cup (in addition to the host country). With the objective of erasing the flop of 2018, when Toni Kroos’ teammates were out in the first round, finishing last in their pool behind Sweden, Mexico and South Korea.





The box of the Netherlands

In the other meetings of the evening, the Netherlands walked against Gibraltar in Rotterdam (6-0). Memphis Depay took the opportunity to enter the history of his country by scoring a double (including a penalty). The Barça striker is now 13 goals in 2021 in the Oranje jersey. Never has a Dutchman scored so much for the national team in a calendar year. Virigil van Dijk, Denzel Dumfries, Arnaut Danjuma and Donyell Malen completed the festival of the day. A success that leaves the Netherlands at the top of Group G, with 2 points ahead of Norway, Montenegro vaiqueur without Erling Haaland (2-0). Turkey remains in ambush after its victory at the end of the suspense in Latvia, thanks to a penalty from Burak Yilmaz in the 99th (1-2).

In Group H, Russia made sure to finish in one of the first two places (and therefore to be at least a play-off) by going to win in Slovenia (1-2). Valeri Karpine’s players are 2 points ahead of Croatia, who drew against Slovakia, despite a goal from Luka Modric (2-2).

After its disillusionment in the League of Nations, Belgium will still have to wait before stamping its ticket for the Middle East. The Red Devils had the opportunity to qualify without playing, but the results of the evening were not favorable to them in Group E, with a victory for Wales in Estonia (0-1) and a success for the Czech Republic in Belarus (0-2). Kevin De Bruyne’s partners will try to formalize their qualification by hosting Estonia on November 13 in Brussels.

Evening results

