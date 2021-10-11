Google Pixel 6 and 6 Pro: update on rumors

5

The new Pixel 6 will be presented on October 19, 2021, but, for a few months, Google has already been communicating on its smartphones with tweets and other videos. Let’s recap everything we know ahead of the official event.

Google will present its two long-awaited new flagships on October 19, the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. However, there is no longer any question of maintaining the secrecy around these products, since since this summer, the American firm has been happy to communicate on its two smartphones, taking care not to reveal too much. But that’s without counting on our good friends leakers and more particularly Evan blass. So let’s take all the information brought to our attention to provide a more precise overview of what to expect from this new batch of Pixels.

New design and homemade chip Last August, Google unveiled via a thread Twitter the look of its next smartphones. A very different aesthetic from what we used to see at the American firm, and which is reminiscent of the Nexus range of the 2010s – including the latest, the Nexus 6P. Indeed, the two new models are adorned with a large black bar containing their photo modules. Unlike the Nexus, it is not placed at the very top of the phone, but a little lower.

The Pixel 6 Pro also appears to adopt a slightly curved panel, which the Pixel 6 doesn’t seem. Both panels obviously adopt Oled technology, with a potentially adaptive 120Hz refresh rate – on the Pro model. The Pixel 6 should for its part stop at 90 Hz. Regarding the format, the “classic” model will opt for a 6.4-inch panel. That of the Pixel 6 Pro measures 6.7 inches, thus joining the court of the giants, just like theiPhone 13 Pro Max Where Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra. With its Pixel 2021 edition, Google intends to stand out from its competitors by abandoning Qualcomm SoCs in favor of a chipset House. The Google Tensor chip will have the heavy load of competing with the best of competing spearheads, especially at Samsung with the Exynos 2100 or Apple with the A15 Bionic. According to the Mountain View firm, its new SoC would be 80% faster than the one in the Pixel 5 – the Snapdragon 765G. This novelty does not only rely on power. Indeed, the Google Tensor will give pride of place to the security of your data, since it integrates the Titan M2 chip. It is also he who will take care of operating to magnify the shots taken with the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro, thanks to an image processing that we hope will be even more convincing than that of the Pixel 5. This new chip generation could additionally be flanked by 12 GB of RAM in both smartphones.

A new leap in photography The Pixel line has always been considered the best in the photo. Its various versions were excellent photophones, proving to the whole market that the race for definition meant nothing if the software part was not mastered. With its 12-megapixel modules, the Pixels have therefore been able to offer very good results, but we have to admit that the competition has quickly adapted. In fact, this year, Google reacts by offering photo equipment capable of defining a new yardstick in the world of mobile photography.



According to the latest leaked elements, the two Pixels will have a 50-megapixel main module – the Samsung Isocell GN1, which we have not yet had the chance to see on a smartphone sold in France. A 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle module is expected, as well as a 48-megapixel telephoto lens, allowing x4 optical zoom. The latter will only be present on the Pro version, which will also benefit from a 94 ° wide-angle 12-megapixel front sensor. The new main module of the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro will capture 150% more light than the Pixel 5. A staggering number that promises even more vivid night shots than before. For the software part, the two smartphones would integrate a technology of “magic eraser” allowing to delete on the fly people or objects on your photos, without going through Photoshop. It is also a question of being able to remove the blur of a shot, especially on a face. Longer battery life and faster charging As good as they are, the Pixels are not among the most enduring smartphones on the market. A problem that should be fixed this year, if however the Pixel 6 adopts, as rumors have it, a 4614 mAh accumulator, and the Pixel 6 Pro a 5000 mAh battery. A greatly increased capacity compared to what the Pixel 5 offered. In addition to these new batteries, the charge would increase in speed. It therefore seems that the two smartphones are able to support a fast 30W charge, with 50% of autonomy gained in 30 minutes. Wireless charging would be part of the game, thanks to a new Pixel Stand. A power of 21 W would be delivered on the Pixel 6, and 23 W on the Pixel 6 Pro. According to the elements communicated by Evan Blass, Google wants to be confident with its new accumulators, since it indicates that smartphones could easily ensure 24 hours of use. Data that could double thanks to a battery saver called “Extreme Battery Saver”. Software, price and everything With the arrival of the Pixels, Google will provide product monitoring over 5 years – a rare occurrence in Android. An announcement that should delight people who are not comfortable with the idea of ​​having to change their smartphone quickly. Android 12 will of course be there, as will the Material Design presented at Google I / O last May.