GTA The Trilogy: The possible date and price

Officialized without warning last Friday, at the end of the afternoon, Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition does indeed intend to settle down on our consoles and PC by the end of the year. For now, Rockstar has only announced the bare minimum for this compilation and some points are still unclear, including the exact release date of the compilation.

The New York firm left us only a vague clue to determine the exit window of the game. However, the video game industry has proven to us, on more than one occasion, that it was never immune a leak and it seems that new information, to be taken with a grain of salt, around the compilation grouping together Grand Theft Auto III, Grand Theft Auto: Vice City and Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas, may give us another order of ideas concerning this famous window Release.

Indeed, some commercial sources have reported to the Polish site PPE that this collection of three games will indeed have the right to a boxed release around Christmas. The date of December 7 would be targeted, according to the sources of the site, but only the versions of the previous generation, namely PS4, Xbox One and Switch, would be affected. Xbox Series X | S and PS5 owners may have to wait until next year.

This exit window story is also a big deal because nothing excludes an early dematerialized exit.. A while back, generally well-informed insider Tom Henderson claimed that Rockstar was targeting a release date around November.





In addition to the potential release date (s) of the remastered Rockstar trilogy, the price of this compilation is also talking about it. And for good reason, some retailers have recently opened their pre-order, like the Base.com site, and list two different prices depending on the platform: the PS4, Xbox One, PC and Switch would be priced around € 60, while the Xbox Series X | S and PS5 would be eligible for a retail price of around € 70 .

For the moment, it is fashionable to stick, above all, to the information given by Rockstar which announces a release for the year 2021.. The development studio must communicate details of this compilation in the coming weeks: therefore, let’s be patient!