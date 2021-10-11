“he broke his hand”

Boxing – Deontay Wilder fought a real war this Sunday and according to his trainer Malik Scott, the Bronze Bomber did not come out unscathed.

Deontay Wilder bowed to 11e round in the night of Saturday to Sunday after a huge war against Tyson fury. The Bronze Bomber was much more illustrated than in the second meeting and put the Gipsy King in great danger. But Fury got up twice and Wilder then couldn’t find the energy to take down his rival. The American still went to the end of himself and won unanimous respect.

Malik Scott, coach of Deontay Wilder, returned to the meeting and the defeat of his protégé at the microphone of ESNews : “We saw the doctor afterwards, everything was fine. He’s got a burst lip, he’s broken his hand, his finger, or his phalanx. But life goes on. “

“I always said that Fury was not good, today he was very good and almost brilliant. After tonight, I will consider him a great fighter. Lots of respect. Wilder was good, Fury was better. The best have won. We almost beat him. It was quite an experience. I want Deontay to rest well after this. I’ll make sure he does. “

Wilder used his right arm much less after the 6e round and an injury appears to have occurred before or during that round. On two defeats in a row, the Bronze Bomber must now rebuild and return to victory. A victory over Andy Ruiz Jr or Charles Martin could allow it to bounce back.