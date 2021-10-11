Health pass to the hospital: the tension is palpable in Martinique

This Monday, October 11, 2021, the health pass comes into effect in Establishments Receiving the Public. Day that the hospital unions wanted to mark with a mobilization in the hospitals of the island. During a meeting, management proposed setting up tests.

updated on October 11, 2021 at 4:32 p.m.



Since this Monday morning (October 11, 2021), security agents are in charge of controlling the health pass of caregivers and people wishing to access, except in an emergency, the hospital.

Against the implementation of the vaccination obligation and the health pass, the hospital unions have erected roadblocks in front of the entrances to the various hospitals on the island (Fort-de-France, Lamentin, Trinité, etc.).







Mobilization in front of the entrance to the Pierre Zobda-Quitman hospital of the Martinique University Hospital.

A meeting between the management and the members of the intersyndicale (CDMT, FO, USAM, Convergence 972, CGTM, UGTM, US Sages Femmes) was held on the first floor of the administrative building of the CHUM. During this, Benjamin Garel, the director of the Martinique CHU proposed the establishment of an antigen test from this Wednesday (October 13, 2021).

Caregivers who have “fear of the vaccine“will be able to do this test every two days, in order to have a health pass and to be in order with the legislation. A provisional procedure before the progressive entry into force of the vaccination obligation from October 24, 2021.

(Re) see the intervention of Benjamin Garel in the report by Franck Zozor and Guilhem Fraissinet during our television news at 3 a.m. (October 11, 2021).

© Martinique the 1st

After a few hours of blockage, access to hospitals was finally released in the morning. A new mobilization should again take place tomorrow (Tuesday, October 12, 2021).

Regarding the percentage of people vaccinated at the CHU, according to Benjamin Garel, it is difficult to establish a figure since he has obtained little feedback following his requests to the staff.

In September 2021, the director of the Martinique Regional Health Agency announced 60% of the hospital staff and Serge Aribo, secretary general of the UGTM health, 30% of the CHUM staff.