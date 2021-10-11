Hesitation in sight in Europe, dollar and oil still rising



EUROPEAN SCHOLARSHIPS EXPECTED IN DISPERSED ORDER

by Marc Angrand

PARIS (Reuters) – Major European stock markets are expected to be in disarray on Monday, with mixed reactions to US employment figures on Friday continuing to urge caution despite the positive trend in Asia, two days before the start of the market. period of publication of results.

Index futures suggest a rise of 0.11% for the CAC 40 in Paris but a decline of 0.32% for the Dax in Frankfurt, 0.1% for the FTSE 100 in London and 0.37 % for EuroStoxx 50.

European equities ended in the red on Friday after the monthly employment report in the United States, which did not question the prevailing belief that the Federal Reserve will announce the start of “tapering” in three weeks, the gradual reduction of its bond purchases on the markets.

At the same time, the uninterrupted rise in oil prices and the debate over wage increases continue to fuel fears of a sustained acceleration in inflation, a scenario unfavorable to equities.

In this context, investors await Wednesday the consumer price figures in the United States, then the report of the last meeting of the Fed.

They will also monitor the new forecasts of listed companies when presenting their quarterly results. As usual, the major US banks will kick off the season starting Wednesday.

“The challenge for investors will be to measure the impact of rising costs (intermediate goods, raw materials, etc.) on the accounts and, above all, the forecasts of listed companies. There will be unpleasant surprises”, warns Saxo Bank.

Several banks have also revised downward in recent days their growth forecasts for the United States. Goldman Sachs has thus reduced theirs for 2021 to 5.6% and for 2022 to 4%, highlighting the reduction in budgetary support and the slower-than-expected recovery in household consumption.

VALUES TO FOLLOW:

A WALL STREET





The New York Stock Exchange ended lower on Friday as the lower than expected job creation figure was not enough to convince investors that the Federal Reserve could delay the slowdown in its government debt buyback program, still expected in November.

The Dow Jones index fell 8.69 points, or 0.03%, to 34,746.25, The larger Standard & Poor’s 500 lost 8.42 points (-0.19%), to 4,391.34 and the Nasdaq Composite fell 74.48 points (-0.51%) to 14,579.54.

Over the week as a whole, the S&P 500 gained 0.8%, the Dow Jones 1.2% and the Nasdaq Composite 0.1%.

Futures contracts on the main indices for the moment herald a slightly lower opening.

IN ASIA

On the Tokyo Stock Exchange, the Nikkei index ended the day with a gain of 1.6%, as the decline in the number of COVID-19 cases in Japan supported the trend while the decline of the yen against the dollar favored values ​​geared towards export, such as Nissan (+ 5.32%) or Panasonic (+ 6.67%).

In China, the Shanghai SSE Composite took 0.19% and the CSI 300 0.46% and in Hong Kong, the Hang Seng rose 1.92%, the large high-tech groups like Alibaba (+ 6.69% ) taking advantage of the less heavy-than-anticipated fine imposed by Beijing on the meal delivery giant Meituan (+ 7.97%) for abuse of a dominant position.

CHANGES / RATES

The dollar, which is once again benefiting from the Fed’s policy tightening expectations, reached its highest level since the end of 2018 against the yen (+ 0.38%).

The euro is up very slightly against the greenback at 1.158.

The yuan, for its part, benefits from the discussions of the last few days between China and the United States, which fuel the hope of an easing of trade tensions between the two countries.

Side government bonds, the yield of ten-year US Treasuries is 1.6118%, the highest since early June, after a jump of 15 basis points in one week. The US bond markets will remain closed on Monday for Columbus Day.

In Europe, the German ten-year was up nearly two points in very early trading at -0.131%, its highest since May 24.

OIL

Oil prices continue to rise with fears that the recovery in demand linked to the gradual exit from the pandemic will create tensions for lack of a sufficient increase in production.

Brent gained 1.31% to 83.47 dollars a barrel and American light crude (West Texas Intermediate, WTI) took 1.65% to 80.66 dollars.

They gained nearly 4% and 4.6% respectively over the whole of last week.

(Edited by Blandine Hénault)