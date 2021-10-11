his beheading “did not change the attitude of the National Education”

INTERVIEW

Almost a year after the assassination by Samuel Paty, the Ministry of National Education invited schools to pay homage to the teacher history-geography next October 15th. While the commemorations are in full preparation, David di Nota, novelist and doctor of political science, was the guest of Sonia Mabrouk on Monday in Europe Matin. He returned to his work I executed a hell dog to the Éditions du Recherches Midi, a counter-investigation into this attack which marked France.

“A duty of truth”

“The beheading of Samuel Paty did not change the attitude of the National Education towards the teacher”, judged the author of the counter-investigation. “There can be no before and according to Samuel Paty if we do not correctly and honestly describe the Islamist blackmail to which he was subjected and the infernal mechanics in which he found himself and which precipitated the end that we know. The first duty that we owe him is the truth and we are far from having told his story correctly “, estimated David di Nota.





He also explained how he conducted this counter report and the conclusions he was able to draw from it. “I worked while reading the text. And then I cross-checked all the information. I noticed that in this investigation what is the most difficult, it is to say the obvious. What is posed on the table and nobody wants to see, ”he explained.

“A pledge of good faith to the cohort of stalkers”

According to him, the teacher has gradually been held responsible for an offense against his students. “There is a fundamental question that the official report of the Inspectorate General does not ask, which is why the National Education chose to accuse Samuel Paty of badly mastering the concept of secularism at the time when it was the subject. a campaign of hatred and physical threats by Islamists, “he asked. For the novelist, the teacher will end up with to apologise at the request of the administration, but will not admit having made an error in the performance of his work.

“He then understood that he had fallen into a trap set by his administration and he adopted a much more rebellious attitude”, he said in reference to his summons to the police station after a complaint for “dissemination of images pornographic “. For David di Nota, “by reframing the professor, we gave a pledge of good faith to the cohort of stalkers,” and we hoped “that things would calm down.

History-geography teacher, Samuel Paty was beheaded on October 16, 2020 near his college in Conflans-Sainte-Honorine (Yvelines) by Abdoullakh Anzorov who accused him of showing caricatures of Muhammad to his students. This act had aroused considerable emotion in France.