his lawyer underlines “an obvious link” between his years in prison “for nothing” and “the facts which are reproached to him”

Maître Elise Arfi, lawyer for Marc Machin, 39, tried from Monday at the Paris Assizes for rape, estimated Monday, October 11 on France Inter that he “there is an obvious link between what these years in prison for nothing could have done with him and the facts which are reproached to him today”. He has indeed served several years of imprisonment for a crime he did not commit.

Marc Machin was arrested in 2001 and then sentenced in 2004 to 18 years in prison for the murder of a woman in Neuilly, in the Hauts-de-Seine. His sentence was upheld on appeal. But several years later, in 2008, another man blamed himself for the murder and Marc Machin was eventually released. He was then cleared during a review trial in 2012. Justice then awarded him 663,320 euros in compensation.

But he squandered this sum in a few months, on trips, hotels and prostitutes. He has accumulated fifteen convictions including one of three years in prison for sexual assault and another of six months for violence. This Monday, October 11, he is tried at the assizes for the rape of a woman, whom he is suspected of having threatened with a knife to obtain a fellatio, before erasing the traces of the crime and stealing his credit card. .





According to his lawyer, Marc Machin he got famous, he got rich, but in the end, look at his life course. It didn’t prevent a terrible fall. That too, must still question us about the follow-up. Whether you are guilty or innocent, when you get out of prison it’s very hard “.