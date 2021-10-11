How did Dany Boon annoy his relatives during the pandemic? “It’s horrible, I’m ashamed!” (VIDEO)

Six years after the phenomenal success of “Bienvenue chez les Ch’tis”, Dany Boon put the cover back together with Kad Merad in 2014 in the film “Supercondriaque”. An irresistible comedy which recounts the daily life of Romain Faubert, a photographer who developed an acute hypochondria in him. A role not very far from its interpreter Dany Boon who is also very concerned, even obsessed, by his health.

During an interview with the magazine “Sept à Huit” on TF1 broadcast Sunday, October 10, the one who released a new comedy called “8, rue de l’Humanité ” released directly on Netflix returned to his excessive way of managing his anxiety when the Covid-19 epidemic took full force in everyone’s daily life. “I was taking everyone’s temperature, all the time, with a thermometer gun. I had to change the batteries about every three days! After a while, it pissed off my loved ones a bit, suddenly I removed the little beep“, recounted the 55-year-old comedian who plays in his next comedy the role of a neighbor of a building terrorized by the Covid-19.”I took the temperature at night when people were sleeping. It’s horrible, I’m ashamed! “, he remembered.





This dad of five children even said he bought an oximeter, a device that measures oxygen saturation, to deal with any situation. “I was wearing it badly, so I got 85% when you shouldn’t go below 95%. I called my doctor to say: ‘I … am … at 83% … saturated. ‘. He replied:’ You could not talk to me ‘! “, he reported humorously.

He uses humor to fight the anxieties of life. Hypochondriac by nature, he embodies in his new film which takes us back to the beginning of the pandemic, a hyper anxious, not really far from him …#DanyBoon is “Portrait of the Week” by@audrey_crespo. @ TF1 pic.twitter.com/mtVT5uTVfU – Seven to Eight (@ 7a8) October 10, 2021

LT