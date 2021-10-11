how faithful is the TV movie to Jarry’s life?

In By your side, broadcast this Monday, October 11 at 9:05 p.m. on TF1, Anthony Lambert alias Jarry moves away from his image as a colorful host to deliver us with great modesty an inspired story of his own family background. On screen, he plays Anthony, a city dweller and artist in the making who has a complex relationship with his father Marcel (Didier Bourdon), winemaker and hunter. Everything opposes them until the day Marcel learns that he is condemned by cancer. They will then face, united, this ordeal.

Jarry is inspired by his life in By your side

The comedian lost his father eighteen years ago. Today he pays homage to him with this telefilm for which he co-wrote the screenplay and which he wanted to make as authentic as possible. He thus chose Didier Bourdon for his resemblance to his father., and filmed in his childhood village of Rablay-sur-Layon near Angers. “The idea at the start does not come from me but from the director, specifies us Jarry. The only thing that bothered me was that no matter where the shooting was, the cemetery where my father lies was at most 300 meters away, so I saw him all the time. And then I thought he was right because I’m so proud of where I’m from and these are people that we never bring to light. “





In this fiction, he also evokes the world of the vineyard in which his family bathes. His mother, embodied on screen by Marie-Anne Chazel, worked in a vineyard and his brothers became winegrowers. However, By your side remains a fiction. The father of Jarry was actually a founder and was called Raymond: “Marcel, it was his father to him… It is the only wink that I kept“, he tells us. Jarry has three brothers, not just two like in the TV movie.

“With my brothers, we were very different but they protected me a lot “, confides Jarry

Another freedom taken with reality: the nature of family ties. In By your side, Anthony suffers from a very broken relationship with his brothers and his father. “With my brothers, we were very different but they protected me a lot when they made fun of me because, when I was little, I was very shy, remember Jarry. And as a teenager, I was quite introverted and effeminate. My father’s illness brought us even closer.“

The 44-year-old actor now recalls this ordeal of the disease : “My father asked me to go with him because we were less close. My brothers were very close to him, and he told me it was going to cost them too much. It wasn’t that there was no love between him and me, but there was no display of affection at all, we weren’t talking to each other. I also think he asked me because he knew we were going to get closer through the disease.“It does not matter, ultimately, the share of true and false. In this story to be discovered tonight on TF1, it is the universality of emotions that prevails.