How Thailand Successfully Uses Medicinal Plant to Treat Covid-19

Thailand uses the green chirette (Andrographis Paniculata) to treat Covid-19 in people with asymptomatic or mild infections.

A trial in prisons found that 99% of people who consumed the plant recovered.





The green chirette cultivated in Thai prisons

In the fields of Thailand, convicted criminals tend to a precious harvest.

Under a blazing sun, dressed in a neon orange top, they bend and scratch, painstakingly weeding the soil around sharp lines of dark green plants.

They grow green chirette (Andrographis paniculata) – or Fah talai jone, as it is called in Thailand.

See: Andrographis paniculata (green chirette), the anti-influenza medicinal plant

Chainat Prison, located 188 km north of Bangkok, uses this medicinal plant to treat prisoners.

It is a traditional herbal medicine commonly used in Thai households to cure colds, but it is now playing a central role in the country’s fight against Covid-19.

“Its properties help reduce fever and cough,” says one of the prisoners.

In prison for drug offenses, the 31-year-old is now tasked with harvesting a plant that has been used to treat more than 69,000 other offenders with the coronavirus.

“I am proud to take care of these Thai herbs which are used to help cure prisoners with Covid,” he says.

After his team cut and gathered all the mature stems, the plant is dried and crushed by another group.

The dark green powder is then packaged in capsules before being shipped to other nearby prisons.

Chitsanuphong Saublaongiw, a prison doctor, believes that the traditional tablet has relieved mild symptoms.

In July, the Thai government approved the use of the green chirette in people with asymptomatic or mild coronavirus infection, following a successful trial in prisons.

The government says that of the 11,800 inmates who took it to treat the coronavirus, 99.02% have recovered.

A low cost and efficient plant





Somsak Thepsuthin, Thai Minister of Justice, says the drug is “inexpensive and effective”.

During a Covid-19 outbreak in August, more than 700 inmates took 15 pills a day for five days.

According to staff, they have all recovered.

Prison doctor Chitsanuphong Saublaongiw believes the traditional pill has relieved mild symptoms.

Poj, an inmate at Chainat prison, says his symptoms of Covid have “diminished” after taking green chirette.

“Research shows that the green chirette contains a substance called andrographolide, which is the substance that helps limit the spread of the virus,” he explains.

“After taking green chirette, the prisoners had better results on chest x-rays, fewer symptoms, the disease was less severe and they returned to normal quickly,” he adds.

“The asymptomatic patients did not develop serious symptoms”.

Often overcrowded and cramped, the virus quickly spread through Thai prisons.

About a quarter of the country’s prisoners tested positive in the six months following the 3rd wave of Covid-19 infection in April 2021.

Serious infections are still treated with antivirals or hospital care, but the cheap and available green chirette has offered Thailand an alternative option for those in the early stages of Covid-19.

Interview with an anonymous prisoner:

“In the prisons, we sleep next to each other, so we can’t get away from each other,” said Poj, one of those who received green chirette capsules at Chainat prison.

His name has been changed to protect his identity.

“I had a high fever, then after taking the green chirette, the fever decreased,” he explains. “

My sore throat and cough also improved when I took green chirette for five days. “

Some 141 prisons nationwide are now planning to produce 38 million green chirette tablets by November.

They will be used to treat more detainees.

Thai people encouraged to cultivate green chirette

The government has also tested the treatment in some hospitals and is encouraging 24,000 villages to grow the plant for supplies.

“If we use modern medicine, the cost is 20 times, 30 times, 50 times higher … and in prisons it is crowded,” Somsak Thepsuthin, Thai justice minister, said at the meeting. ‘an event to present the green chirette in Bangkok.

“We need to have it to cure people.

If it is a mild illness, we can use this medicine because it is inexpensive and effective. “

But the green chirette is not the miracle solution to cure the world of Covid-19.

Thai authorities have only allowed its use in mild cases.

A plant that is not recognized by the WHO

The list of drugs recommended by the World Health Organization to treat the coronavirus does not mention the herbal remedy.

Critics of this product in Thailand say more testing is needed to prove its effectiveness.

“Andrographolide is a substance in the green chirette that helps suppress viruses and inflammation,” says associate professor Mayuree Tangkiatkumjai, from the department of clinical pharmacy at Srinakharinwirot University.

“However, Covid-19 is still a new, emerging infectious disease, so there is not yet sufficient research to confirm that the green chirette can prevent and cure Covid-19.”

While it is in favor of people with colds using it at home, it does not replace antivirals in severe cases of coronavirus.

“The appropriate amount of andrographolide for patients is still debatable, and more studies are still needed to verify its effectiveness and side effects,” adds Dr Tangkiatkumjai.

Two other trials on the green chirette involving Covid-19 patients with mild symptoms are underway on 1,400 people, the first results being expected next spring.

While Thailand has also invested in vaccines and antivirals against the coronavirus, the green chirette, a traditional herbal pill, is playing a new role in the fight against a modern pandemic.

Source: Sky News