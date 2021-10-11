How the Blues will distribute the League of Nations jackpot (and the medals)

INFO RMC SPORT – By securing the win in the second edition of the League of Nations, the French team also delighted the FFF, which will see a check for 10.5 million euros sent to it by UEFA. With a substantial share for the players.

By winning the League of Nations, the France team made it possible to obtain substantial resources. By adding the victory bonuses and the guaranteed minimum for the teams involved in the competition, the FFF will receive 10.5 million euros from UEFA.

In this total, there is therefore the bonus of the winner of the League of Nations which is 6 million euros. It is this that the players and the staff will distribute for their individual bonus. They are calculated on this basis of 6 M less travel and accommodation costs. Or about a million euros. The incentive reserved for players is 30% on this remaining sum of 5 million euros.





An individual bonus of around 55,000 euros

The 23 players and the four members of the technical staff (Deschamps, Stéphan, Raviot and Moine) will therefore split 1.5 million euros. Or a bonus per player of around 55,000 euros. A principle of distribution identical to the last Euros and to the 2018 World Cup. The will of the President of the FFF, Noël Le Graët, is to interest the players in the money the Federation receives from international bodies thanks to the sports career of the French team in tournaments organized by UEFA and FIFA.

Regarding the medals, 40 charms were distributed between the 23 players selected for the Final Four and 17 members of the staff. Players who played in the group stage of the League of Nations, such as Kanté or Giroud, will therefore not receive a medal after this victory.