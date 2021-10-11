Huami unveils its new connected watches Amazfit GTR 3, 3 Pro and GTS 3

3

Huami unveils the third series of its GT range, composed of three connected watches offered at minimum prices, the Amazfit GTR 3, GTR 3 Pro and GTS 3.

In a particularly competitive connected watch market, Huami has occupied the entry-level and mid-range market since 2015 with its Amazfit brand, whose update to its GT range has just been formalized.

The three new watches have a common sensor © Huami

As the name suggests, the Amazfit GTR 3 Pro is the best off. Its circular dial incorporates a 1.45-inch Amoled Ultra HD (480 x 480 px) panel protected by an anti-reflective coating. It occupies 70.6% of the front surface and offers a resolution of 331 ppi (against 64.47% and 326 ppi for the GTR 2). Water resistant up to 5 ATM, it weighs only 57 g when mounted on its silicone strap. As on the previous generation, there are two physical buttons at two and four o’clock to navigate the latest version of Zepp OS, the brand’s home operating system. The watch comes with a magnetic stand capable of recharging its 450mAh battery in about two hours. The firm promises approximately 12 days of autonomy in use. It is equipped with a speaker, has a storage space, is compatible with Wi-Fi and Bluetooth. Options absent in the Amazfit GTR 3 and GTS 3.

The Amazfit GTR 3 Pro has a beautiful Amoled Ultra HD screen © Huami



The Amazfit GTR 3 offers a circular Amoled panel, “simply” HD of 1.39 inches (326 ppi). Apart from the differences mentioned above, it has the same characteristics as the Pro model. We also find here a 450 mAh accumulator, but the company mentions up to 21 days of autonomy. Endurance probably due to more restricted connectivity. The GTS 3 opts for a 1.75 inch (341 ppi) Amoled Ultra HD screen, rectangular in shape. On the other hand, it has a smaller 250 mAh battery. Less energy intensive, it is supposed to last a dozen days.

The Amazfit GTS 3 has a square shape © Huami

All three models are equipped with a microphone, which allows the use of voice control or Alexa. Huami specifies that it will be possible to choose from more than a hundred fixed dials (and fifteen animated dials) to dress the watches as you see fit. A new biometric sensor The Biotracker 3.0 equips the three devices of the range, and clearly differentiates it from the previous one. This biometric sensor, more advanced than before, can recognize even more sports activities and deliver information on the level of oxygen in the blood continuously. All in about fifteen seconds (against one minute for Series 2). It is now possible to follow the heart rate while swimming, and to receive a signal in case of high stress rate or too low oxygenation. The firm also promises more successful sleep monitoring. Everything is accompanied by a GPS, an accelerometer, a gyroscope, a light sensor, an altimeter and a compass.

Series 3 can detect the heart rate of swimmers. © Huami