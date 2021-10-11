“I am irreproachable, the secrecy of the instruction has been violated”, the mayor of Canteleu speaks

Mélanie Boulanger held a press conference in the town hall of Canteleu. She believes that the custody regime was not justified, that the press got carried away and she also describes her loneliness in the face of drug traffickers.

“I am, to my knowledge, the first mayor placed in police custody because traffickers tried to contact her to impress her”.

Mélanie Boulanger wished to speak to the press in the town hall of Canteleu, after addressing her elected municipal officials.

“The worst time of my life” she said very moved. “No I was not stopped by the raid, no I was not handcuffed”, she adds.

“I have never been worried about the outcome of this episode because I know that I am beyond reproach” . Mélanie Boulanger deplores that the secrecy of the instruction has been violated. She also says that “the custody regime was not justified “.

She also believes that the press has a moral responsibility and has lacked perspective.

“I have no connection with these traffickers”







video length: 59 h min Mélanie Boulanger, Mayor of Canteleu

•



© France Televisions



“Alone with no response to drug traffickers”

Mélanie Boulanger has been the socialist mayor of Canteleu for 7 years. She described that she felt “too often alone without an answer” in the face of delinquency and trafficking.

In front of her, she has a file that lists all her initiatives to change the situation.

“I put on cameras, they vandalized them, they tried to impress me, the cameras got in their way. “

She recalls Canteleu’s candidacy to obtain the reinforcement of the “daily security police“, remained unanswered.”She spun to the harbor, nothing for Canteleu “, she punctuates.

“I ask for a Marshall plan to fight drug trafficking”, she continues.

“It is not normal for a child to bring in more money than his parents because he makes money from surveillance or from drug sales”