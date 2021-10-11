This October 10, Xavier Delarue wanted to show all the tenderness he felt towards his partner, mother of his future child, Tatiana-Laurence Delarue.
These are a few hectic months that have just passed for the couple Tatiana-Laurence and Xavier Delarue. As a reminder, after fourteen years of marriage, they had announced their divorce in July 2020. Finally, at the end of this summer 2021, the lovers we had known in Secret Story, had delighted their fans by explaining that they were giving themselves a chance. A few weeks later, we learned that they were expecting their first child. A revival that seemed to start well, if rumors of infidelity from the former basketball player had not come to obscure the page. Rumors which, although they initially made the mother-to-be leap, making her question everything, were finally eclipsed by a proper focus of the concerned and her lover. A few days later, the former candidate of Secret Story explained that he had been the victim of a car accident. Fortunately, nothing serious for her and her baby.
Black and white, for life in pink
So a little tenderness was needed to calm the disturbances of recent weeks. As a welcome suspended moment, this is what Xavier Delarue proposed to share with his ex-wife and companion on October 10. First with the publication ofa photo of a couple all in simplicity, modesty but at the same time intimacy. In black and white, we see the mother-to-be 5 months pregnant lying on her side, leaning on the father of her child, cuddling. Xavier Delarue, who captured this lovely moment, only reveals his arm. But it is stretched to allow his hand to be placed on the belly of his companion. A moment when the two lovers must have had the feeling of seeing life in pink.
“When all was lost and over”
And if the photo was not enough to say all the tenderness he feels for his sweetheart, Xavier Delarue accompanied it with a touching and delicate legend. “Everything will be alright. I will always be by your side, you are carrying our child, the one who will make 20 years of persistence and tearing apart sometimes in the greatest pain, the one we prayed for and waited for. The one who happens when all was lost and over. Whatever the rest and the future we will be TOGETHER “, he wrote. A message that says a lot about the hardships probably passed through and which undoubtedly means a lot for the couple. In commentary, Xavier Delarue’s alter ego reacted with a small heart and a simple “all three” evocative.