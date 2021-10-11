Importing cars less than 3 years old: towards new measures

The issue of importing used vehicles less than three years old once again comes to the fore. The finance bill for the financial year of next year provides for new measures concerning this file.

After having been authorized under the 2020 finance law, then frozen for more than 18 months and re-authorized in the complementary finance law for the current year, the importation of vehicles under 3 years old must know new measures in the PLFC 2022.

According to the first elements unveiled of the finance bill for the financial year of next year, the importation of tourist cars under three years of age must be authorized with the same taxes as the importation of new vehicles.

It should be noted that the importation of this type of car, authorized in the LF 2020, has been postponed in the absence of the promulgation of regulatory texts governing the activity.

Thus, if the 2022 finance bill is adopted by the government and parliament, the importation of used cars less than three years old from abroad will take place in accordance with the taxes applied to the importation of new vehicles. .





The types of vehicles concerned

Indeed, article 90 of the finance bill stipulates that the provisions of article 9 of the tax code on the importation of new passenger cars or with a seniority of three (03) years maximum, will be unchanged. . All of these vehicles will therefore be subject to the same taxes.

It is therefore, according to the provisions of the same article, new passenger vehicles or less than 3 years old “with a cylinder capacity not exceeding 1800 cm³ for motor vehicles with spark ignition piston engine (gasoline) and 2000cm3 for motor vehicles with compression ignition piston engine (diesel) ”.

It is also according to the provisions of 9e Article of the tax code on the turnover of “all-terrain tourist vehicles (4 × 4) with a cylinder capacity not exceeding 2000 cm³ acquired by the mujahideen and invalids of the national liberation war”.