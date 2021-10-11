In Combs-la-Ville, a teacher files a complaint after being assaulted by a student in a high school

An investigation for violence with aggravating circumstances – because committed against a teacher and in a school establishment – was opened and entrusted to the Melun police station after a teacher from a vocational high school in Seine-et-Marne, violently thrown to the ground Friday by a student in still unclear circumstances, lodged a complaint Monday, October 11, said the rectorate and the prosecution of Melun.

The viral video of the assault made right-wing presidential candidates react. Posted to social media and viewed more than 1.6 million times on Monday, the video filmed by another student shows the high school student standing in the classroom, headphones over his ears, a mask on his chin and a casual attitude towards his teacher. “Stand aside, ma’am”, says the student to the teacher who backs up to the front door of the classroom, telling her to ” stay here “. The high school student continues, more vehemently: “Hey Quran, push yourself madam, wallah push yourself right away. “ ; ” You are at school. Hey, don’t touch me ”, answers the teacher, reminding the teenager that he is ” at school “. But, under the laughter of his comrades, the high school student then violently opens the door, throwing the teacher to the ground.

A teacher attacked in the middle of class in Combs-la-Ville in Seine-et-Marne https://t.co/SCMpdvPObS – BFMTV (@BFMTV)

The rectorate of the academy of Créteil announced that the principal of the vocational high school Jacques-Prévert of Combs-la-Ville had to file a complaint against the high school students who filmed and broadcast the video on social networks. The authorities did not specify the circumstances of the attack.





“Heavy disciplinary sanctions”

“A psychological support module has been set up by the academy”, the teacher “Was shocked”, said Valérie Debuchy, academic director of national education services in the department on BFM-TV, after a visit to the establishment in the morning. On Saturday, the rectorate had indicated in a press release that ” the pupil [faisait] subject to a precautionary measure prohibiting access to the establishment and is liable to heavy disciplinary sanctions. A disciplinary council will be convened ”.

The rector of the academy of Créteil, Daniel Auverlot, declared in a press release “ condemn with the utmost firmness this isolated act “, Assuring the teacher and the teaching team of” full support “. ” No threat or aggression, physical or verbal “Against the teaching staff” cannot be tolerated “, he added.

The dissemination of the images prompted the reaction of two presidential candidates. “A teacher from Seine-et-Marne thrown to the ground by a pupil who quotes the Koran under the sly gaze of comrades who film the scene. Unacceptable! I will put an end to this shocking Inversion of Values. I will restore respect for the professor! “, wrote the president of the Ile-de-France region Valérie Pécresse (Libres!) on Twitter.

“Insults, threats, physical violence: the assault in Combs-la-Ville is not an isolated incident, it is the daily reality in far too many of our high schools. Like the police and the mayors, I want to protect the teachers by making the school a sanctuary ”, also reacted on Twitter the former Republicans Xavier Bertrand, president of the Hauts-de-France region.