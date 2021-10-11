In Poland, demonstrations to “stay in Europe”

It was against a compact crowd of tens of thousands of people (nearly 100,000, according to the optimistic estimate of the City Hall press service) that Donald Tusk, president of the largest opposition party ( Civic Platform, PO), spoke on Sunday, October 10, in the small square opposite the Royal Palace in Warsaw, in the heart of the old town. Waving Polish and European flags, they had responded to the appeal that the former president of the European Council had made three days earlier, after the country’s constitutional judges handed down a controversial judgment calling into question the principle of the rule of law of the European Union (EU), the cornerstone of the Community legal order.

Pro-EU protest following a Constitutional Tribunal ruling against the rule of European law in Poland, in Warsaw, October 10, 2021. WOJTEK RADWANSKI / AFP

“I call on all those who want to defend a European Poland to join me”, he had launched in a tweet. In addition to the rally being held in the capital, more than a hundred demonstrations were recorded across the country. Despite the diversity of the speakers (veterans of the Warsaw Uprising of 1944, members of civil society, political staff, artists, etc.), the same message emerged from the speeches: faced with the multiple attacks on the State of A law that the Law and Justice Party (PiS) has been guilty of since taking office in 2015, the EU can and must act as a lifeline.





“The European institutions must support us!, exclaimed from the podium Marta Lempart, one of the emblematic figures of the organization “Women’s strike” (Ogolnopolski Strajk Kobiet) who led the demonstrations against the annihilation of the right to abortion by the Constitutional Court one year previously. Because it is we who are leading this war for European values. “

Two important flaws

Despite a relative success of crowds, the event suffered from two major flaws. On the one hand, the clear under-representation of young people in an audience whose average age seems to be around 50 years old. A fact that explains the energy spent by Adam Bodnar, a former defender of rights, to convince them during his intervention: “The fight for the rule of law is not just a matter for lawyers: it’s your fight, it’s your future! ”

Second element, a strange feeling of imbalance in the representation of political parties. While the PO was represented at the highest level (besides Mr Tusk, the President of the Senate, Tomasz Grodzki, as well as the mayor of Warsaw and former presidential candidate, Rafal Trzaskowski) were present, no major figures from the camp of the pro-European opposition did not make the trip, for lack of having been associated upstream with the initiative of Mr. Tusk. In particular, the absence of Szymon Holownia, a former television star and figure of the country’s third political force, has been bitterly noted.

