In Saint-Joseph, the gendarmes put an end to a rave party and fined 7

The gendarmes put an end to a rave party, Saturday, October 9, in Saint-Joseph. They fined 72 people. The prefect of Reunion condemns this demonstration.

Saturday, October 9, a rave party was organized illegally in the town of Saint-Joseph.

72 people fined

The gendarmes intervened to put an end to it. They proceeded to verbalizations as well as the seizure of material (sound wall and generator).

In total, 72 people were fined on the basis of the prefectural decree of October 1, adopting braking measures to limit the spread of the Covid. In addition, 11 driving licenses were withdrawn.

The identified organizer

The gendarmes also identified the organizer of the illegal gathering. The judicial authority was seized of this event.

In a press release this Sunday, the prefect of Reunion condemns this gathering which “was not declared to the prefecture and did not comply with the health protocol in force on the territory”.





“At a time when we must all fight to overcome this pandemic, the organization of such gatherings which flout respect for health rules is a practice as illegal as it is irresponsible”, insists Jacques Billant who “calls on everyone to show responsibility, in order to protect Reunion Islanders from the scourge of Covid 19”.