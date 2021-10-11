In Trappes, the left mayor reelected in the first round after a very tense campaign

Ali Rabeh, mayor of Trappes (Yvelines), February 17, 2021. SADAK SOUICI / THE PICTORIUM / MAXPPP

Ali Rabeh can be satisfied. Two months after seeing his 2020 election invalidated by the Council of State, this former chief of staff of Benoît Hamon was re-elected mayor of Trappes (Yvelines) on Sunday 10 October, from the first round of partial municipal elections.

His victory is all the more striking given that he faced an unlikely alliance between his two main opponents, and that the campaign gave rise to strong tensions. Ali Rabeh found himself accused of running the city in an authoritarian, partisan way, and, worse, of having let go of the Republic. A hypersensitive subject in Trappes, this popular commune of 32,000 inhabitants from which Omar Sy and Jamel Debbouze come, but also dozens of young people who left for jihad in Iraq and then in Syria.





“Re-election from the first round, facing a Zemmourized and clientelist right. What pride, thank you to the Trappists! “, Ali Rabeh rejoiced at the announcement of the first results. Its success maintains its anchorage on the left of this city, managed since 1945 by the Communists, the Socialists and then the friends of Benoît Hamon. He was greeted by Julien Bayou, the boss of environmentalists, as by Jean-Luc Mélenchon, the candidate of France rebellious to the presidential election. “We have obviously not succeeded in convincing that a Republican alternative was possible, nor in fully explaining the double game of Ali Rabeh or the danger of the methods he uses”, admitted his competitors led by Othman Nasrou (Free!).

The score is clear. The list led by Ali Rabeh (Génération.s), 36, obtained 58% of the vote, well above the 50% mark. That of Othman Nasrou, one of Valérie Pécresse’s lieutenants in the regional council, ally for the occasion to the former socialist mayor Guy Malandain, won only 35% of the vote. The rest of the ballots are divided between the lists of the various left Luc Miserey (5%) and those of the militant of Workers’ struggle Patrick Planque (2%).

“An analysis error”

The gap is less open to contestation than in 2020. That year, Ali Rabeh’s victory in the second round only holds 161 votes. Othman Nasrou immediately protested against the result of the ballot, and won his case.

Between the two rounds, Ali Rabeh indeed promoted his candidacy by distributing thousands of masks against the Covid-19, accompanied for some of his photo, without integrating this expense in his campaign accounts. “An analysis error”, he admits. The administrative court then the Council of State therefore annuls the election.

