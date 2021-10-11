Incidence rate by department in France

By Julie M. Photos by Julie M. Posted on October 11, 2021 at 7:15 p.m.
The incidence rate by department is an indicator to be monitored very closely in order to follow the evolution of the epidemic. We discover together the incidence rates of each department on Monday, October 11, 2021.
THE’indicator to follow closely at the moment, it is the incidence rate of each department. Indeed, it makes it possible to estimate the share of people infected in each department and there is a corresponding number of people tested positive over the last 7 days out of 100,000 inhabitants.
Find below the incidence rate by department to Friday, October 8, 2021. We noted in Red the departments for which the incidence rate is greater than 200 per 100,000, in orange the departments for which it is between 50 and 199 per 100,000. We put in green the departments for which the threshold is lower than the alert threshold set at 50 per 100,000.
The overall incidence rate in France at Friday, October 8, 2021 (consolidated data) achieved 43.08 or slightly below the alert threshold set at 50.
- 01 – Ain – Bourg-en-Bresse 39.3
- 02 – Aisne – Laon 12.9
- 03 – Allier – Mills 24.1
- 04 – Alpes-de-Haute-Provence – Digne-les-Bains 51.5
- 05 – Hautes-Alpes – Gap 24.7
- 06 – Alpes-Maritimes – Nice 64.5
- 07 – Ardèche – Privas 66.1
- 08 – Ardennes – Charleville-Mézières 36.2
- 09 – Ariège – Foix 42.0
- 10 – Dawn – Troyes 29.4
- 11 – Aude – Carcassonne 52.6
- 12 – Aveyron – Rodez 30.9
- 13 – Bouches-du-Rhône – Marseille 91.1
- 14 – Calvados – Caen 26.6
- 15 – Cantal – Aurillac 9.1
- 16 – Charente – Angoulême 24.1
- 17 – Charente-Maritime – La Rochelle 29.2
- 18 – Cher – Bourges 44.9
- 19 – Corrèze – Tulle 9.2
- 2A – Corse-du-Sud – Ajaccio 83.7
- 2B – Haute-Corse – Bastia 25.2
- 21 – Côte-d’Or – Dijon 27.4
- 22 – Côtes-d’Armor – Saint-Brieuc 28.0
- 23 – Creuse – Gueret 28.4
- 24 – Dordogne – Périgueux 38.0
- 25 – Doubs – Besançon 28.0
- 26 – Drôme – Valence 43.0
- 27 – Eure – Évreux 24.5
- 28 – Eure-et-Loir – Chartres 28.2
- 29 – Finistère – Quimper 14.7
- 30 – Gard – Nîmes 38.1
- 31 – Haute-Garonne – Toulouse 29.3
- 32 – Gers – Auch 34.2
- 33 – Gironde – Bordeaux 28
- 34 – Hérault – Montpellier 34.9
- 35 – Ille-et-Vilaine – Rennes 45.3
- 36 – Indre – Châteauroux 16.1
- 37 – Indre-et-Loire – Tours 20.0
- 38 – Isère – Grenoble 27.6
- 39 – Jura – Lons-le-Saunier 46.2
- 40 – Landes – Mont-de-Marsan 15.3
- 41 – Loir-et-Cher – Blois 29.0
- 42 – Loire – Saint-Étienne 26.8
- 43 – Haute-Loire – Le Puy-en-Velay 40.1
- 44 – Loire-Atlantique – Nantes 34.8
- 45 – Loiret – Orleans 28.8
- 46 – Lot – Cahors 26.0
- 47 – Lot-et-Garonne – Agen 27.5
- 48 – Lozère – Mende 102.2
- 49 – Maine-et-Loire – Angers 42.7
- 50 – Manche – Saint-Lô 11.4
- 51 – Marne – Châlons-en-Champagne 30.9
- 52 – Haute-Marne – Chaumont 30.7
- 53 – Mayenne – Laval 59.9
- 54 – Meurthe-et-Moselle – Nancy 26.0
- 55 – Meuse – Bar-le-Duc 8.8
- 56 – Morbihan – Vannes 19.2
- 57 – Moselle – Metz 41.7
- 58 – Nièvre – Nevers 18.5
- 59 – North – Lille 40.7
- 60 – Oise – Beauvais 30.8
- 61 – Orne – Alençon 27.1
- 62 – Pas-de-Calais – Arras 22.3
- 63 – Puy-de-Dome – Clermont-Ferrand 24.1
- 64 – Pyrénées-Atlantiques – Pau 37.5
- 65 – Hautes-Pyrénées – Tarbes 32.6
- 66 – Pyrénées-Orientales – Perpignan 28.6
- 67 – Bas-Rhin – Strasbourg 31.7
- 68 – Haut-Rhin – Colmar 39.0
- 69 – Rhône – Lyon 50.4
- 70 – Haute-Saône – Vesoul 33.4
- 71 – Saône-et-Loire – Mâcon 21.7
- 72 – Sarthe – Le Mans 32.1
- 73 – Savoie – Chambéry 35.4
- 74 – Haute-Savoie – Annecy 51.2
- 75 – Paris – Paris 74.4
- 76 – Seine-Maritime – Rouen 22.9
- 77 – Seine-et-Marne – Melun 47.1
- 78 – Yvelines – Versailles 58.1
- 79 – Deux-Sèvres – Niort 35.4
- 80 – Somme – Amiens 20.5
- 81 – Tarn – Albi 23.5
- 82 – Tarn-et-Garonne – Montauban 34.3
- 83 – Var – Toulon 41.2
- 84 – Vaucluse – Avignon 51.7
- 85 – Vendée – La Roche-sur-Yon 26.6
- 86 – Vienne – Poitiers 26.5
- 87 – Haute-Vienne – Limoges 29.9
- 88 – Vosges – Épinal 16.1
- 89 – Yonne – Auxerre 40.3 ,
- 90 – Territory of Belfort – Belfort 19.3
- 91 – Essonne – Évry 52.1
- 92 – Hauts-de-Seine – Nanterre 58.2
- 93 – Seine – Saint-Denis – Bobigny 69.6
- 94 – Val-de-Marne – Créteil 64.9
- 95 – Val-d’Oise – Cergy-Pontoise 61.9
- 971 – Guadeloupe – Basse-Terre 70.8
- 972 – Martinique – Fort-de-France 154.4
- 973 – Guyana – Cayenne 378.1
- 974 – Reunion – Saint-Denis 28.6
- 976 – Mayotte – Dzaoudzi 22.2