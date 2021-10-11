influencer calls for testimonials on Twitter

The young woman, who claims to have been raped by a comedian from the Comédie-Française, has been setting the web on fire since last week.

A tweet from Marie Coquille-Chambel, a YouTuber specializing in theater, ignites social networks. Accompanied by the hashtag # MeTooThéâtre, the young woman calls for the testimony of victims of sexual assault in the theater world. “I was raped by a comedian from the Comédie-Française during the first confinement, while I was uneasy. He is still a member of the Comédie-Française, even though management is aware of a complaint filed. ” Posted Thursday evening October 7, the message was the starting point of a wave of support and testimonies.

“I invite all people sexually harassed, assaulted or raped in the theatrical environment to testify with the hashtag #metootheatre”, she continued in a second tweet, widely shared.

The young woman has already received the support of the elected ecologist Alice Coffin: “Immense support and admiration to all the people who testify for #MeTooTheatre”, posted the feminist activist, specifying that the elected would intervene “In the Council of Paris next week on this subject”.





Marie Coquille-Chambel, who runs a Youtube channel on the theater, has already shaken the theater world when she said in June 2020 that she had lodged a complaint after being beaten three times and threatened with death by Nâzim Boudjenah, actor of the French comedy. “I believe that omerta is no longer possible in the theater and I refuse that another can suffer such violence”, then indicated Marie Coquille-Chambel. The actor was sentenced in June 2021 to six months suspended imprisonment for these death threats and released for the violence. It is not known whether this case is linked to the testimony published by the young woman.

Since the outbreak of the #MeToo movement in 2017, several scandals have shaken the French theater community. Splashed by a case of alleged rape, the director Jean-Pierre Baro had left the management of the theater of Quartiers d’Ivry (Val-de-Marne), under public pressure and a strike by the staff of the establishment calling for his resignation.

In the spring, dozens of people demonstrated in front of the premises of Cours Florent in Paris to denounce the “silence” of the prestigious private theater school in the face of alleged abuse by some of its teachers. These assertions have been contested by the institution.

