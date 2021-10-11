investigation opened after the homophobic lynching of a young man in Montgeron

This attack, which took place Thursday, September 30 in a sensitive district of Montgeron, was filmed and broadcast on social networks.

A young man punched and kicked, under the sneers, by a dozen people dressed in black. The video of this lynching – which took place Thursday, September 30 in a sensitive district of Montgeron (Essonne) – resurfaced this weekend and was widely relayed on social networks, after its broadcast by LGBT activist Mehdi Aïfa.

Following reports on the Pharos platform, the victim – a 17-year-old minor – was identified by the police on social networks. According to our information, this is a young resident in Grigny (Essonne) who was in a home in Crosnes (Essonne). Heard, the young man explains having been the victim of an outburst of violence because of his supposed sexual orientation, tells the Figaro the parquet floor of Évry. The young man specifies that a pack of individuals shouted to him “queer!While hitting him. This gratuitous assault occurred during a chance meeting, the prosecution told us.

Political reactions

An investigation was entrusted to the Montgeron police station of the head of “violence in meetings, because of sexual orientation and by people covering their faces“. As a reminder, at the material time, on September 30, the national police had been called but had found nothing. Neither the victim nor the attackers had been found and no complaint had been filed.

This violent attack sparked indignant reactions on social networks. “Deeply shocked by images of an assault of inhuman violence in Montgeron circulating on social networks. Investigation underway to identify the victim and the attackers», Reacted the mayor of the city, Sylvie Carillon, on Twitter.

